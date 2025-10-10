USC Flexes International Impact with Latest Five-Star Basketball Commit
When USC women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb landed former five-star recruit JuJu Watkins, it signaled that USC was officially back. With Sitaya Fagan’s commitment, it’s clear the Trojans are here to stay.
The five-star Australian forward — widely regarded as the most sought-after women’s basketball recruit in her country’s history — announced that she’s joining USC as part of the Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class.
Fagan chose USC over South Carolina and Texas, citing a special connection with the program and its players.
“Getting it down to that final three [schools] was hard, but I sort of just had a feeling that USC was the one,” Fagan told Basketball Australia.
“When I went over there for the official visit, I felt like I bonded really well with the girls. Also, living in California, I can’t really complain about that.”
Building a Superteam in L.A.
Fagan’s arrival only deepens what’s shaping up to be a generational roster in Los Angeles.
By the time she debuts in 2026–27, she’ll join top-ranked guard Saniyah Hall and a fully recovered JuJu Watkins, forming a frontcourt–backcourt trio that could dominate women’s college basketball.
Add in Jazzy Davidson, the No. 1 player in the 2025 class, entering her sophomore season, and the Trojans may have one of the most talented rosters in the country.
For Gottlieb, who has steadily rebuilt USC into a powerhouse since her arrival in 2021, Fagan’s commitment represents both validation and vision.
“Sitaya is a generational talent on the rise,” said Aussie Basketball USA director Sam Tomlinson.
“In Australian women’s basketball, the well-known names include Michelle Brogan, Lauren Jackson, Penny Taylor, and Ezi Magbegor. Next up is Sitaya Fagan.”
The Global Star Arrives Early
Standing 6-foot-4 with elite athleticism and fluidity, Fagan already boasts a résumé that most college stars would envy.
She helped lead Australia’s U19 national team to a silver medal at the 2025 FIBA World Cup, averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as one of the youngest players in the field.
She’s also collected gold medals at the 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship and 2022 FIBA U15 Oceania Championship, while competing for the Centre of Excellence in Canberra, Australia’s top developmental program.
Despite her youth, Fagan has faced older, stronger competition throughout her career — and thrived.
Now, despite having to wait a year before making her debut for the Trojans, that isn't stopping her from getting well acquainted ahead of time.
“I’m really excited for the upcoming season, especially because I’m going over early,” Fagan said. “I’ll be redshirting, so I get to get a better connection with Coach Gottlieb and the team.”
A New Era for USC Women’s Basketball
Fagan’s decision reinforces USC’s rise as one of the most desirable destinations in college basketball.
Between Watkins’ superstardom, Hall’s No. 1 ranking, and Fagan’s global profile, the Trojans have positioned themselves as a brand with both championship potential and international reach.
Her commitment also highlights the growing global influence of women’s basketball — something Fagan herself recognizes.
“If you asked me five years ago if I’d go [to college], I’d probably have said no,” she told Basketball Australia's Hayley Wildes.
“But with big names like Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, it’s just crazy how big women’s basketball is now. I couldn’t miss that opportunity.”
With her decision now official, USC isn’t just recruiting the best — they’re redefining what the best looks like.