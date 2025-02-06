USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins, Rayah Marshall Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Candidates
USC Trojans senior center Rayah Marshall and sophomore guard JuJu Watkins are on the short list for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. They are two of 15 players that will be up for the award.
This marks the third time Marshall has been on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list. She was a semifinalist in 2023 as a sophomore after setting the USC single season record for blocks with 98. This season, Marshall is a big reason the Trojans are ranked No. 1 in the country in blocks per game. Marshall’s 2.2 blocks per game lead the team and are ranked No. 20 in the nation. She is also the team's top rebounder averaging 9.0 per game.
While Marshall has anchored the front court, Watkins has been taking care of the backcourt. The Trojans star guard leads the team in steals and is second on the team in defensive rebounds and blocks per game.
Marshall and Watkins are two of five players from the Big Ten on the watch list, including UCLA center Lauren Betts, Ohio State forward Taylor Thierry and Wisconsin forward Serah Williams. Stanford and current Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink won the award last season.
MORE: What USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Said About Caitlin Clark Jersey Retirement, Iowa Loss
MORE: Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle Opens Up On Caleb Williams, New Role
MORE: USC Trojans Commit Brandon Lockhart Recruiting Georgia Commit Vance Spafford To Flip
Watkins is also on the short list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year award. The award recognizes the top shooting guard in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. Watkins can become the first player to receive the honor in back-to-back years after winning it as a freshman in 2024.
The Trojans got back in the win column on Wednesday after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 88-64. USC enters the toughest stretch of the season that will greatly affect their seeding in the Big Ten tournament. They will host Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Buckeyes dropped only their second game of the season on Wednesday to No. 1 UCLA, but it was their second loss in conference play. They now drop a game below the Trojans in the Big Ten standings.
USC will then face their crosstown rival UCLA on Feb. 13, then travel up to Washington on Feb. 16 and then come back home to host No. 20 Michigan State on Feb. 19. The Bruins sit atop the Big Ten standings with a perfect 22-0 record, USC is in second place at 20-2, Ohio State is in third at 20-2 and Michigan State is in fourth at 18-4. With six games remaining in the regular season, every school in the conference is in a tight finish to the end.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson Signs 65 Million Dollar Contract: Seventh-Highest Deal NFL
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Building Recruiting Momentum: Havon Finney, Duvay Williams
MORE: USC Trojans Making Push For 4-Star Recruit Talanoa Ili, Oregon Ducks Target
MORE: Top-25 Basketball Poll After Ranked Upset: USC Trojans, Michigan State Falls