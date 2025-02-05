USC Trojans Commit Madden Riordan Talks Junior Day Visit, Recruiting for 2026 Cycle
Sierra Canyon (CA) three-star athlete Madden Riordan was one of six USC Trojans commits from their No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle that were in attendance for Junior Day this past weekend. The event provided Riordan the opportunity to bond with some of his future teammates as well as recruit some other prospects to join them in Los Angeles.
“I grew up playing with and against all of them so the bond is already there but it was great to spend time with them and recruit other recruits,” Riordan said.
Among the recruits Riordan is pushing for are Orange Lutheran (CA) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, Oaks Christian (CA) four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux, Mission Viejo (CA) four-star receiver and Georgia commit Vance Spafford and Mater Dei (CA) five-star receiver and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. and four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.
“Coach (Lincoln) Riley has a great plan, and USC has put the funding into the football program and are serious about winning a national championship with a brand-new facility and top tier coaching staff,” Riordan said.
Riordan isn’t just helping the Trojans recruit for the 2026 cycle but is also actively recruiting a couple of highly touted prospects from his own high school in the 2027 cycle, defensive lineman Richard Wesley and cornerback Havon Finney. Wesley is the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 2 overall prospect, while Finney is the No. 2 cornerback and No. 6 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings.
USC has begun a pipeline between them and nearby Sierra Canyon. The Trojans currently have four players on the roster that came out of Sierra Canyon, safeties Kamari Ramsey and Marquis Gallegos, receiver Xavier Jordan and cornerback DJ Harvey. In addition to Riordan, three-star receiver Ja’Myron Baker is also committed to USC for the 2026 cycle.
“I’m on them all day everyday, and they love USC and will always have high interest as long as they feel the love from the staff,” Riordan said.
Riordan’s return trip to Los Angeles was also very beneficial for himself. The Trojans have made a ton of changes over the past few weeks, hiring new cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed from UCF and Chad Bowden from Notre Dame to be the programs general manager.
USC is pulling out all of the stops to compete with the top programs in every aspect, from the facilities to the coaching staff to front office personnel. The Trojans are doing whatever it takes to set themselves up for the future and help bring them back to national prominence.
“Overall, it was amazing everyone had a great time meeting the new gm and staff members including Coach Reed. Coach Reed and I have already gotten pretty close easy to talk to and will be a great addition to the staff.”
Stellar Junior Season
Riordan is coming off a spectacular junior campaign that will be discussed in Southern California for years to come. He finished the season with an astounding 11 interceptions, but it’s not just the number that is remarkable. Riordan showed up in the biggest games, recording interceptions against some of the top high schools in the state — Mater Dei, Orange Lutheran, JSerra and St. John Bosco.
His play on the field earned him co-Mission League Player of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year by the Los Angeles Times honors.
“It feels great to get that honor and I’m blessed to be in that position but that was last year,” Riordan said. “Got to keep working getting stronger faster and bigger.”
