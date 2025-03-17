USC Trojans' Juju Watkins Reacts To Potential UConn, Paige Bueckers Rematch In NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The USC Trojans and coach Lindsey Gottlieb showed a visibly frustrated reaction after earning the fourth No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament women's basketball bracket.
USC is in the same region as the No. 2 UConn Huskies, who the Trojans would play in the Elite Eight round of the Spokane region. USC has the hardest path to the National Championship game of the No. 1 seeds that include No. 1 overall seed UCLA, South Carolina and Texas.
Did USC star guard Juju Watkins expect to be earn a No. 1 seed?
"Yeah, it is the expectation," Watkins said after the bracket reveal. "I think we know what we're capable of. It's just a matter of, you know, knowing who's next and tackling that day by day.... I think it's it's a testament to what we're building. It's going to take time, and every year I think the goal is to break others opinions and kind of just just create a new... Just go out there and play our game and have fun."
What does Watkins think about a potential rematch with UConn and star Paige Bueckers?
"That's really cool," Watkins said. "We love competition. We got to match earlier in the season, so it'll be an even better matchup this time. We're better. They're better. So, yeah, it'll just be a great game."
On December 21, then-No.7 USC upset then-No. 4 UConn, 72-70, in Hartford at the XL Center. It was USC’s first win over UConn in program history. USC was led by JuJu Watkins’ game-high 25 points along with a double-double from Kiki Iriafen with 16 points and 11 rebounds. It was an electric game where the Huskies, who were down 18 points at halftime, made a huge comeback bid but came up short.
An Elite Eight rematch between USC and UConn is must-see TV. March Madness at its finest.
The Huskies knocked USC out of the NCAA Tournament last season. The USC Trojans women's basketball will look to learn from last year's Elite 8 loss and make it further in the tournament.
"I never thought I'd be a one seed and feel disrespected," Gottlieb said. "But I thought there would be very little chance we would be the No. 4 overall No. 1. We've got a big game here on Saturday against UNCG. We'll handle it accordingly. But you tell me if you think that bracket that we got should've been the one that it was."
The Trojans are looking to bounce back in the NCAA Tournament after losing in the Big Ten Conference Tournament championship game against the UCLA Bruins.
Watkins addressed how the loss is positively impacting USC heading into the NCAA Tournament.
"Yeah, I think it just gave us a chip on our shoulder," Watkins said. "It was a battle. It was a good game and so much to go back to and go back to the drawing board and learn from. So we're not letting that hold us back. I mean, the goal is to continue to push forward... It's a brand new season."
First up, USC will face the No. 16 UNC Greensboro Spartans. The matchup will take place at 12 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 22, at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.
USC finished the regular season with a 17-1 record in Big Ten conference play. Their lone conference loss was against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Trojans defeated the UCLA Bruins twice in the regular season but could not get the best of them a third time.
The UNC Greensboro Spartans are 25-6, 13-1 in Southern Conference play. The Spartans are coming off an overtime win agaisnt the Chattanooga Mocs, 64-57.
Joining top-seeded USC and UNC Greensboro in Los Angeles are [8] California (25-8) and [9] Mississippi State (21-11). Winners move on to the NCAA Second Round on Monday (March 24).
This is USC’s third consecutive and 19th overall NCAA appearance. Can the Trojans win their first NCAA Tournament since 1984?