USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Signs NIL Deal With Fanatics, Makes History
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins added another NIL deal on Friday, with a multi-year deal with Fanatics.
JuJu Watkins will be the first female athlete to get a Bowman University Chrome card from Topps as part of the agreement.
JuJu Watkins Secures Another NIL Deal
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins is taking full advantage of her superstardom when it comes to signing NIL deals. Watkins is in numerous commercials and has countless different NIL agreements with companies.
Just to name a few, Watkins currently has NIL deals with Degree, United Airlines, State Farm, Gatorade, Nike, AT&T, Wells Fargo, and Taco Bell.
Earlier this week, Watkins starred in a Mondelez commercial with Oregon Ducks men’s basketball player, Jackson Shelstad. The commercial was part of Mondelez’s March Madness ad campaign.
JuJu Watkins' NIL Valuation
JuJu Watkins has one of the highest NIL valuations for any college basketball player. Watkins has a valuation of $739 thousand. This is the sixth highest valuation for a women's collegiate athlete, trailing only five other women's basketball players; LSU Tigers’ Flau’jae Johnson, UConn Huskies’ Paige Bueckers, Miami Hurricanes’ Haley Cavinder, Miami Hurricanes Hanna Cavinder, and TCU Horned Frogs’ Hailey Van Lith.
Including the mens side, Watkins has an overall NIL valuation that ranks in the top 50. Her number of $739 thousand is only going to go up as she is only a sophomore and getting better.
USC Trojans Eyeing Final Four, National Championship
When the NCAA Selection Committee releases the 2025 NCAA Women’s Tournament bracket on Selection Sunday, the Trojans will most likely be one of the four No. 1 seeds. This would be the second year in a row USC would have earned a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Led by a freshman JuJu Watkins in 2024, the Trojans got all the way to the elite eight. They came up short and lost to Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.
According to ESPN’s latest bracketology, the Trojans, along with the South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Long Hornhorns, and UCLA Bruins, are the projected No. 1 seeds.
UCLA and USC met in the Big Ten tournament championship game last weekend. The Bruins came out victorious with a 72-67 win. This was straight of the heels of USC beating UCLA both times in the regular season to win the Big Ten regular season championship.
If USC secures a No. 1 seed, their NCAA Tournament run will begin with a matchup against a No. 16 seed in the first round at the Galen Center. That team right now is projected to be Tennessee Tech per ESPN's bracketology. If the Trojans were to win that, they would face the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game between the Cal Golden Bears and Mississippi State Bulldogs.