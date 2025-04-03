Los Angeles Lakers Guard Bronny James Dissed: Deserve G-League MVP?
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James was drafted in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. In his NBA rookie season, James split time between the NBA and the G League.
With the South Bay Lakers, James has had a strong performance as a rookie and earned significant minutes. James has played 11 games, averaging 34.2 minutes and 21.9 points per game.
With how well James played in the G League, the question that remains is whether he deserved to be named the Most Valuable Player.
James' field goal percentage average was 44.3, and his three-point percentage was 38.0 per game. James has been a playmaker, averaging 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds. Defensively, James has been developing well as a rookie, averaging 2.0 steals.
The Maine Celtics guard JD Davidson was named MVP following a season where he averaged 25.1 points and 7.4 assists per game. Davidson also played in 30 games this season, which is significantly more than James.
Given the playing time Davidson had in his third season with the Celtics, his winning the award is deserved. James split his time in the NBA and did not play much of the second half of the season in the G League. If James had spent more time with the South Bay Lakers, earning consistent playing time, James could have made a case for MVP.
James has shown improvement through the season. Lakers coach JJ Redick spoke about James’ improvement in March.
“The biggest area of improvement is probably just his playmaking, and I don’t mean that just in terms of passing,” Redick said. “But just his ability to play on and off the ball as a decision-maker, either a scorer or a passer. And with that, his confidence level and level of aggression has grown. For a young player, those are two really important things.”
James’ career high in the G League came against the Santa Cruz Warriors on March 24. It was his return to the South Bay Lakers after spending time in the NBA with several players on the Lakers dealing with injuries. South Bay won the game, 122-118, and James was a dominant player.
The Lakers guard played 38 minutes and scored 39 points, a career high. This was his third time in the season recording over 30 points in a game for South Bay. He also had seven rebounds and four assists. James had all the momentum with a 66.7 field goal percentage.
With three 30-plus-point games in the G League and only playing in 11 total games, James could likely have matched, or even surpassed, Davidson’s statistics this season.
"I'm always trying to stay ready as much as I can, whether I'm playing in the G or up here with the big guys," James said earlier in the season. "I'm always ready to, you know, go at it and give my full effort.”
"Just putting in the work behind the scenes, I feel like it's been really good for me," James continued. "I worked all summer before the draft, and I'm still working right now, so I can see the improvement, and it's been going well for me."
While James may not have done enough to earn G League MVP, he has shown improvement all season and is improving as a player.