USC March Madness Bracket Tournament Prediction as Trojans Await Seed

Selection Sunday is upon us. The selection committee unveiled the top 16 seeds for the women's basketball NCAA tournament on Saturday. Those teams will host the early round games on campus.

The full 68-team bracket will be released during an hour-long program Sunday, March 15, at 5 p.m. PT on ESPN. Here’s a look at the USC Trojans bracket projection.

USC’s Tournament Projections

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

ESPN has the Trojans as a ninth seed in Region 3 - Fort Worth. It would set up a first round matchup against projected eighth seed Villanova. CBS Sports has a similar matchup prediction but has Southern Cal as the eighth seed.

Texas, who routed South Carolina by 17 points in the SEC Tournament Championship, is the projected one seed in that region. Last year, the Longhorns made the Final Four for the first time since the 2002-2003 season.

USA Today has USC as an eighth seed in Region 1 - Fort Worth and a matchup against ninth seed Princeton. That would potentially set up a matchup with one seed UConn in the tournament for the third consecutive year. The Trojans lost each of those matchups.

The Huskies blasted Southern Cal 79-51 in Los Angeles back in December. Geno Auriemma’s squad has been a juggernaut all season led by guard Azzi Fudd and forward Sarah Strong and are currently riding a perfect 34-0 record heading into the tournament.

Auriemma, the winningest coach in college basketball, has his eyes set on claiming his 13th national championship.

USC Trojans 2025-2026 Campaign

Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb communicate with her player as they play against UCLA Bruins during the first quarter for the Big Ten Conference Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images | Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

It’s been an up and down year for USC with superstar guard JuJu Watkins missing the entire season after suffering a torn ACL in the second round of last year's NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans won the Pac-12 Tournament title in 2024 and Big Ten regular season title in 2025. They had been a one seed in each of Watkins’ first two seasons.

This season, USC lost six of its first seven games at the turn of the year. After overcoming some early struggles in conference play, they rattled off six straight wins, including one over then No. 8-ranked Iowa. However, the Trojans stumbled at the end with three consecutive losses to close out the regular season, which included a blowout loss to crosstown rival UCLA in the finale and then had a quick one-and-done exit in the Big Ten tournament when they lost by double-digits to Washington.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) greets guard Kennedy Smith (11) during a time out in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Freshman phenom Jazzy Davidson has been a bright spot all season. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class leads the team in minutes, points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks per game. She was named the Big Ten and The Athletic's Freshman of the Year. Davidson was injured in the Big Ten tournament but is good to go for the NCAA Tournament.

Davidson is a two-way star. She is the only Division I player in the country averaging at least two blocks and two steals per game. She and sophomore Kennedy Smith earned All-Defensive Team honors. Senior transfer Kara Dunn was a high-volume scorer all season and earned All-Big-Ten Second Team honors.

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