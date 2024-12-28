USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines Women's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The No. 4 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is 11-1 in the 2024-2025 season and 1-0 in Big Ten conference play. While the Trojans have faced a Big Ten team this season, they will now begin to play only in-conference opponents. The Women of Troy will face the No. 23 Michigan Wolverines on Dec. 29.
How to Watch
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will open against the Michigan Wolverines at 7 p.m. PT on Sunday at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The game broadcast will be on the Big Ten Network.
USC vs. Michigan Preview
The USC Trojans are coming off a crucial win against the UConn Huskies, 72-70. It was their first ever win against the Huskies, and not only did it keep USC at just one loss, but it also boosted the team's momentum as they head into Big Ten conference play.
After the game against UConn, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke to the media about the importance of the win.
“This is a really significant win and it’s a really significant win because of the stature of UConn’s program and what Gino Auriemma has done for our sport,” Gottlieb said. “It doesn’t matter to me that, you know, that they haven't won a championship in a couple years there’s still a way that they prepare, a way that they play that makes you better and it made us better, and that for me is really significant.”
USC guard JuJu Watkins and forward Kiki Iriafen shined against UConn. Watkins led the team with 25 points while Iriafen scored 16 points. It was still a close game, as USC had to defend against forward Sarah Strong and guard Paige Bueckers, but the team pushed through, which could boost momentum. Watkins earned her second Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Week award.
USC will be hosting their first Big Ten matchup at Galen Center. Since the 2007-2008 season, the series is tied 1-1. The Trojans defeated the Wolverines at home in 2008. Watkins and Iriafen will again be the top players to watch, as they have both scored double-digit points in 12 games this season.
The Michigan Wolverines are 10-2, 1-0 in Big Ten conference play. Michigan’s two losses were against the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners. While the Wolverines have one more loss than the Trojans, Michigan is still a tough competitor that cannot be counted out.
Two players to watch on the Wolverines will be guard Olivia Olson and guard Syla Swords. Olson leads the team averaging 15.7 points per game, while Swords averages 6.7 rebounds. Guard Greta Kampschroeder is coming off a big game against the Akron Zips, scoring 23 points.
A win will be crucial for both teams as there are three teams still undefeated in the Big Ten. It is a tight race, and with conference play full steam, every win is a crucial one.
USC vs. Michigan Prediction
The USC Trojans will use their momentum and home team advantage to defeat the Michigan Wolverines, 73-64.
After USC’s game against Michigan, the Trojans will face the 10-2 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Jan. 1 at Galen Center.
