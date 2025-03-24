USC Trojans vs. Mississippi State Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds: NCAA Tournament
The No. 1 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is on to the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament after a win against the No. 16 UNC Greensboro Spartans. The Trojans will face the No. 9 Mississippi State Bulldogs.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7 p.m. PT at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The game broadcast will be on ESPN.
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are 17.5-point favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -2500 and the total points are 145.5.
USC vs. Mississippi State preview:
The Trojans defeated the UNC Greensboro Spartans, 71-21. Despite some apparent rust in the first quarter, USC stepped it up throughout the game, especially on defense. The Trojans did not allow the Spartans to score more than ten points in each quarter.
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins led the Trojans in scoring with 22 points. Forward Kiki Iriafen had a slow start to the game, but with a strong second half, she finished the game with 13 points and led the team with 13 rebounds. Center Rayah Marshall led the Trojans with seven blocks.
After the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke to the media about the game, acknowledging that the team did start slow on offense.
“Glad to get the first one out of the way. Excited to be continuing to play. I thought we were a little bit rusty on offense early, but also that was credit to UNCG who came out and played some tough D,” Gottlieb said. “I thought we figured it out together. I thought our defense was our calling card, I think the pressure helped get us going."
“I thought we got contributions from everyone. I thought, you know, our bench came in and did a really good job today as well as, you know, our go-to people sitting right there who hold us down day in and day out,” Gottlieb continued.
Something to watch in the matchup is Watkins and potential lingering injuries. Early in the game against the Spartans, Watkins continuously shook her hand showing signs of pain, but played through. In the third quarter, Watkins landed awkwardly on her ankle, causing her to run off the court. Watkins did return to the matchup and played through it. After the game, Watkins spoke about her injuries.
“Oh yeah, I’m all good,” Watkins said. “I wasn’t worried at all. You know, I I’m really confident in my team regardless of if I’m in or not.”
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are coming off a win against the No. 8 California Golden Bears, 59-46. Center Madina Okat and guard Eniya Russell both led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Okot also led the team with 13 rebounds. Mississippi State guard Jerkaila Jordan led the team with four steals.
The Bulldogs played strong defense limiting California to just 46 points. The Trojans will need to start stronger than they did against UNCG to avoid an upset.
The Trojans and Bulldogs have faced off just twice in history having a 1-1 record. The last matchup was in 2016, with Mississippi State getting the win, 76-72.
The Trojans have not won the NCAA Tournament since 1984, but have a strong squad this season and are looking to get their first win in 40 years.
USC vs. Mississippi State prediction:
The USC Trojans will defeat the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 74-65.
If USC defeats Mississippi State, the Trojans will face the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats in the Sweet 16 on March 29.
