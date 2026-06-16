USC's NBA Pipeline Turns Heads in School Production Rankings

There were 10 former USC Trojans players in the NBA this season. According to DeegSports, USC ranked No. 5 among all colleges in NBA production during the 2025-26 season.

The four schools ahead of USC in this ranking from 1-4 were the Kentucky Wildcats, Duke Blue Devils, UCLA Bruins, and Villanova Wildcats.

USC's NBA Production for 2025-26 Season

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dunks in the third quarter against the New York Knicks during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

There were 10 USC players in the NBA this season. Here are the 10 that took the court per Real GM.

DeMar DeRozan, Guard (Sacramento Kings)

Evan Mobley, Forward (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Onyeka Okongwu, Forward (Atlanta Hawks)

De’Anthony Melton, Guard (Golden State Warriors)

Kevin Porter Jr., Forward (Milwaukee Bucks)

Bronny James, Guard (Los Angeles Lakers)

Nikola Vucevic, Forward (Boston Celtics)

Jordan McLaughlin, Guard (San Antonio Spurs)

Isaiah Collier, Guard (Utah Jazz)

Taj Gibson, Forward (Memphis Grizzlies)

Y’all know where to find the best NBA production data by college 🫡@DeegHoops https://t.co/AgAbUzeF9Y — Deeg (@DeegSports) June 15, 2026

Seven of these 10 ended up averaging double figures in points for the season. Among those seven were DeRozan, Mobley, and Okongwu.

DeMar DeRozan

March 13, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans forward DeMar DeRozan (10) dunks to score a basket against the UCLA Bruins during the second half of the semifinals of the Pac-10 tournament at Staples Center. Southern California defeated UCLA 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

DeMar DeRozan just wrapped up his 17th season in the NBA. He averaged 18.4 points and 4.1 assists per game with the Kings. He is a six-time all-star and has made All-NBA Second Team twice.

DeRozan played his lone collegiate season at USC in 2008-2009. With the Trojans, he averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He declared for the 2009 NBA Draft and was selected No. 9 overall by the Toronto Raptors. Sacramento is the fourth stop on DeRozan’s NBA career so far after his time with the Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, and Chicago Bulls.

Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley finished up year No. 5 in the NBA. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2024-25, Mobley was named an NBA All-Star and the Defensive Player of the Year.

He played for USC in 2020-21. Mobley averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 2.4 assists per game. He was named a consensus second-team All-American. Mobley entered the 2021 NBA Draft and was selected No. 3 overall by the Cavs.

Onyeka Okongwu

Apr 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Onyeka Okongwu is through six seasons in the NBA. 2025-26 was arguably his best yet. Okongwu averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the Atlanta Hawks.

Okongwu played for the Trojans in 2019-20 before being selected No. 6 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Hawks. In his lone season at USC, Okongwu averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Future Trojans in NBA?

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) drives to the basket against the Washington Huskies during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans team in 2026-27 is loaded with talent. This includes former five-star recruit, guard Alijah Arenas. Arenas signed with the Trojans as a member of their 2025 recruiting class. He battled a knee injury and was only able to play in USC's final 14 games of the season as a freshman in 2025-26.

Arenas averaged 14.1 points per game and will be returning for his sophomore season in Los Angeles. Alijah is the son of former NBA All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas.

Will Alijah Arenas end up being the next USC Trojan to get selected in the NBA Draft in 2027 or will another name be called before then?

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