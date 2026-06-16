USC's NBA Pipeline Turns Heads in School Production Rankings
There were 10 former USC Trojans players in the NBA this season. According to DeegSports, USC ranked No. 5 among all colleges in NBA production during the 2025-26 season.
The four schools ahead of USC in this ranking from 1-4 were the Kentucky Wildcats, Duke Blue Devils, UCLA Bruins, and Villanova Wildcats.
USC's NBA Production for 2025-26 Season
There were 10 USC players in the NBA this season. Here are the 10 that took the court per Real GM.
DeMar DeRozan, Guard (Sacramento Kings)
Evan Mobley, Forward (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Onyeka Okongwu, Forward (Atlanta Hawks)
De’Anthony Melton, Guard (Golden State Warriors)
Kevin Porter Jr., Forward (Milwaukee Bucks)
Bronny James, Guard (Los Angeles Lakers)
Nikola Vucevic, Forward (Boston Celtics)
Jordan McLaughlin, Guard (San Antonio Spurs)
Isaiah Collier, Guard (Utah Jazz)
Taj Gibson, Forward (Memphis Grizzlies)
Seven of these 10 ended up averaging double figures in points for the season. Among those seven were DeRozan, Mobley, and Okongwu.
DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan just wrapped up his 17th season in the NBA. He averaged 18.4 points and 4.1 assists per game with the Kings. He is a six-time all-star and has made All-NBA Second Team twice.
DeRozan played his lone collegiate season at USC in 2008-2009. With the Trojans, he averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He declared for the 2009 NBA Draft and was selected No. 9 overall by the Toronto Raptors. Sacramento is the fourth stop on DeRozan’s NBA career so far after his time with the Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, and Chicago Bulls.
Evan Mobley
Evan Mobley finished up year No. 5 in the NBA. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2024-25, Mobley was named an NBA All-Star and the Defensive Player of the Year.
He played for USC in 2020-21. Mobley averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 2.4 assists per game. He was named a consensus second-team All-American. Mobley entered the 2021 NBA Draft and was selected No. 3 overall by the Cavs.
Onyeka Okongwu
Onyeka Okongwu is through six seasons in the NBA. 2025-26 was arguably his best yet. Okongwu averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the Atlanta Hawks.
Okongwu played for the Trojans in 2019-20 before being selected No. 6 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Hawks. In his lone season at USC, Okongwu averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
Future Trojans in NBA?
The USC Trojans team in 2026-27 is loaded with talent. This includes former five-star recruit, guard Alijah Arenas. Arenas signed with the Trojans as a member of their 2025 recruiting class. He battled a knee injury and was only able to play in USC's final 14 games of the season as a freshman in 2025-26.
Arenas averaged 14.1 points per game and will be returning for his sophomore season in Los Angeles. Alijah is the son of former NBA All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas.
Will Alijah Arenas end up being the next USC Trojan to get selected in the NBA Draft in 2027 or will another name be called before then?
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1