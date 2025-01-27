Sacramento Kings' DeMar DeRozan Setting Standard For USC Trojans In NBA
The USC Trojans have become a program known for producing talent into the NBA. With the NBA season approaching the halfway mark, take a look at how some of the Trojans' products are doing in the pros.
1. Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan
One of USC's most productive pros in school history, DeRozan is in the midst of a down year for his standards, but he is still on pace to average 20 points a game for the 13th straight season. In his first year in Sacramento after signing a three-year deal worth $76.7 million, DeRozan is averaging 21.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
Although the Kings are in the midst of a disappointing season, sitting with a record of 23-22, DeRozan has been staying productive and helped keep his team alive in the Western Conference. DeRozan has scored at least 30 points in two of his last five games for Sacramento.
2. Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier
The latest Trojan first round pick in the NBA, Collier was the No. 29 pick by the Jazz in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Similarly to his only season at USC, things haven't gone to plan for Collier in his rookie season. Despite the road bumps, the rookie guard has started to pick up some success at the NBA level.
Collier was recently promoted to the starting five for the Jazz. He is averaging 5.1 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds. With the Jazz sitting at the bottom of the West, their attention now turns to the development of their young core, which includes the former USC guard. Collier has a bright future ahead as Utah hopes he becomes the future for them at the point guard position.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley
Mobley enters his forth season in the NBA and is beginning to emerge as a legitimate rising star in the league. He's helped the Cavs become the top team in the Eastern Conference. A year after being named All-Defensive first team, Mobley has only gotten better. He averages nearly a steal a game along with 1.4 blocks.
On the offensive end, Mobley is having his best season to date. He is averaging 18.3 points shooting 57 percent from the field and a career-high 41 percent from behind the arc. Mobley's impact goes beyond just the statline. He helps the Cavs do whatever is necessary to win games, leading to a 36-9 record. Safe to say, Mobley has helped transform the organization.
