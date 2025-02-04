How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Northwestern: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is 13-8, 5-5 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are coming off of a massive upset win against the previously ranked No. 8 Michigan State Spartans. USC will look to use this momentum against the 12-10 Northwestern Wildcats on Tuesday.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team will face the Northwestern Wildcats at 6 p.m. PT at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois. The game broadcast will be on the Big Ten Network.
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are 2.5-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook against the Northwestern Wildcats. The moneyline for USC is +112 and the total points is 140.5.
USC vs. Northwestern preview:
The USC Trojans are coming off a big win against the Michigan State Spartans, 70-64. Defeating the No. 7 team at Galen Center was a major victory for the Trojans. After the game USC coach Eric Musselman spoke about the meaning of the win.
“That’s a big win for us. Our student section was phenomenal that last home game. You know, when you beat a top ten team, a team that hadn’t lost since Thanksgiving, a team that was undefeated in the league. It’s our first year in the league, it’s our first year with the program,” Musselman said. “I think our team is, you know, a confident team.”
The USC Trojans began the game with a six-point lead and kept the advantage the entire time. When the Michigan State Spartans would narrow the score, USC would keep up their momentum.
“Our practice the other day was tough. We took off after the UCLA game and then the next day when we came back which would have been Wednesday was, I mean the guys can tell you,” Musselman said. “We’re not playing a lot of guys so if you practice really really hard, you know five guys that are playing the majority of the minutes got to, got to do all that stuff too.”
USC guard Desmond Claude stepped up when needed and led the team with 19 points. Guard Wesley Yates III had 15 points and guard Chibuzo Agbo scored 14. Though forward Saint Thomas only scored eight points, he led the team with four assists, eight rebounds, and seven defensive rebounds. This was an all-around strong game for the Trojans who kept control of a tough matchup.
The Trojans will now head to Illinois to face Northwestern. The Wildcats are 12-10, 3-8 in Big Ten Conference play. Despite only three conference wins, the Wildcats are 10-3 when playing at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern is coming off three straight losses and is looking to turn things around against USC.
Northwestern’s leading scorer is forward Nick Martinelli, averaging 19.4 points per game. Wildcats guard Brooks Barnhizer will be a player for USC to watch out for, as he leads averaging 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 steals. Northwestern is averaging 73.9 points per game and will be a tough competitor on their home court.
USC and Northwestern have played two times, both teams having one win. The last time the two faced off was in Dec. 2000, resulting in a Northwestern win.
USC vs. Northwestern prediction:
The USC Trojans will defeat the Northwestern Wildcats, 77-74.
After USC faces Northwestern, the Trojans will play the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers on Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. PT at Mackey Arena.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
