Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle Opens Up On Caleb Williams, New Role
First-year Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson has virtually rounded out the essential hires of this initial coaching staff. One of the more intriguing decisions was hiring Declan Doyle, a 28-year-old, as the offensive coordinator. Though it has been specified that Johnson will retain play-calling duties, to be an offensive coordinator for such a cornerstone franchise at 28 is nothing short of a meteoric rise through the professional coaching ranks.
Although young, Doyle’s experience level isn’t a major question mark. Doyle spent three seasons as a student assistant under Kirk Ferentz at Iowa. Then, he spent four seasons as an offensive assistant under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints before spending the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos as the tight ends coach. While undoubtedly placed on the fast track, Doyle has still taken the most common route to get to this position. His job now? Helping former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams develop and take the next step while crafting an offensive game plan conducive to winning football for everyone.
"I think the biggest thing is just the talent of the kid [WIlliams]," Doyle said. "The ability to use his legs — he is a tough kid. You see it on tape…His second act, his ability to evade the pocket, his ability to create is a special thing. It's something that I got to see with Bo [Nix] in Denver last year. That ability to evade and put pressure on a defense and kind of be the eraser of game-planning mistakes, I think that's exciting about [Caleb]." said Doyle to Bears reporters.
Doyle was also very clear about knowing what his role will be as the offensive coordinator. Even without play-calling duties, he knows how important of a role he plus and how much Ben Johnson has entrusted him with this opportunity. He’s a teacher, a communicator, and a vessel of information. Johnson will call the plays, but Doyle, along with others, will be tasked with setting the foundation and integrating schemes and philosophy to the players, such as Caleb Williams.
"Basically, I have to do that work that [Johnson's] not gonna have time to do, and he's going to have to be able to trust me that I'm gonna give him the correct information he needs as a decision maker," said Doyle. "And really throughout the week, streamlining the teaching progression to the players, making sure that everything is built around them. Myself, Ben, and the rest of the staff, we're not gonna take a snap this year. We have to make sure that our players understand their toolbox, so they can go out and play fast and play at a high level."
One thing from Doyle’s introductory media session that glaringly stood out was his directness in why he loves to coach the game of football.
"The reason I coach is people and the relationships and the ability to impact young people," Doyle stated. "This is my passion… I got to Iowa and I basically said, 'It's this or nothing. I don't have a plan B. I'm gonna put everything I have into this.' I did that and obviously it has led us here."
From the sound of it, Doyle seems like a seasoned veteran. He has the demeanor of a coach twice his age. Will the results follow? That remains to be seen, but for now, Bears fans can take solace in the fact that the likes of Sean Payton, Kirk Ferentz, and now Ben Johnson think so highly of their new offensive coordinator.
