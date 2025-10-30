USC Trojans Closing In On Elite Five-Star Point Guard Recruit
The USC Trojans kicked off their 2026 recruiting class by landing twin brothers Darius and Adonis Ratliff, both of whom are four-star recruits. It's the first time USC coach Eric Musselman has landed a pair of high school forward recruits during his tenure with the Trojans.
Now, Musselman and the Trojans are looking to add to their budding 2026 class by closing the deal with one of their top guard targets in five-star point guard Miles Sadler. The Arizona native has cut his recruitment list down to just six schools with USC making the cut.
Next Addition To 2026 Recruiting Class?
Sadler spoke with Rivals about his recruitment, which is narrowed down to a couple of Big Ten and SEC schools along with one Big 12 program. The five-star recruit said that he's appreciated the approach that the Trojans' coaching staff has taken.
“They told me they were coming to see me. So just little stuff like that, I appreciate a lot. And I definitely always take everything into consideration and always take everything. And I appreciate everything that all these coaches are doing for me because they’re a great program too," Sadler said.
USC is listed alongside these five other programs in Sadler's final six schools list.
- Maryland
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Tennessee
- UCLA
Rivals' Recruiting Predictions Machine favors Oklahoma in Sadler's recruitment. The RPM gives the Sooners a 33-percent chance of landing him with Tennessee not too far behind at 28.9 percent and West Virginia rounding out the top three at 24.8 percent.
Swinging For The Fences
If USC is able to get a commitment from Sadler, it would give the Trojans their third commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle, making it a new high under Musselman. The Trojans could make the 2026 cycle their best one yet in the Musselman tenure.
That would say a lot considering how highly-ranked their 2025 class was thanks to the signings of five-star guard Alijah Arenas and four-star guard Jerry Easter.
However, as the Trojans begin to build success on the court and Musselman becomes more and more established in Los Angeles, the recruiting success will follow. And based on Mussleman's previous stops, the recruiting success will show up.
Fellow Recruiting Target
One of the top uncommitted players in the 2026 recruiting cycle, five-star power forward Cameron Williams, has received heavy interest from the Trojans.
Williams is the No. 1 power forward and No. 4 player in the country according to. 247Sports' Composite rankings. He holds 13 offers and has made five visits incluidng one to USC.
If USC picks up Williams or Sadler's commitment, it would solidify the 2026 recruiting class as one to remember from Musselman and his coaching staff. Meanwhile, the Trojans' 2025 season will begin on Monday, Nov. 3, as USC will host Cal Poly in the Galen Center.