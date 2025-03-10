USC Trojans, South Carolina to Meet in 'The Real SC' Women's Basketball Series
The USC Trojans and South Carolina Gamecocks are set to meet in a coast-to-coast women’s basketball series starting in the 2025-2026 season. USC will host the first matchup on Nov. 15 at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles and then South Carolina will host the following season on Nov. 15 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
The Trojans and Gamecocks are two storied brands in women’s college basketball and the matchup will generate a ton of excitement around the sport. The matchups will provide an opportunity to make both programs to make an early season statement. Tickets for ‘The Real SC’ go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14.
"We are excited to participate in this high-quality, highly-anticipated event," said USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb. "We have so much respect for South Carolina and Coach Staley's program, and in growing our own program, have looked to meet the moment by taking on the best possible challenges. To be able to battle for 'The Real SC' right here at Crypto Arena in LA is truly a special opportunity."
"I will always choose elevating women's basketball and that's especially true in scheduling," said South Carolina coach Dawn Staley. "I know Complete Sports Management has the same mission and I like their creativity in bringing not just two great programs together but engaging their fan bases on both coasts in a debate they already love to have."
Under Gottlieb, the Trojans have blossomed into a program that is among the elites in college basketball. In her fourth season at the helm, Gottlieb has raised the standard every year since she first arrived on campus.
This season, Gottlieb was named Big Ten Coach of the Year after guiding USC to its first regular season conference title since 1994. She is the Trojans first conference coach of the year since Marianne Stanley in 1993. Gottlieb also became the Trojans first coach since Stanley to lead the program to three straight 20-win seasons.
Staley, a two-time Naismith Player of the Year in the early 90s for Virginia, has found similar success as a coach and put together one of the most impressive runs in recent college athletics. The Gamecocks have one two of the last three national championships and three overall since 2017 and have reached the Final Four six times since 2015.
"We are so excited to bring this major non-conference matchup between the two SCs to the forefront and showcase women's college basketball to the world," said Complete Sports Management President Lea Miller- Tooley. "Complete Sports Management is proud to put on display the competitive excellence and prestige of these programs on the West Coast in a city filled with love for the game and on the East Coast where the love for women's basketball has grown to new heights in recent years."
Both schools are primed to earn No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and make a run at national championship. USC sophomore guard JuJu Watkins leads the way for the Trojans. A year after winning Freshman of the Year and unanimous All-American honors, the Los Angeles has been sensational in her sophomore season, earning Big Ten of the Year honors.
Senior forward. Kiki Iriafen has been instrumental to the Trojans success in her lone season at USC. The Stanford transfer was a unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten First Team
South Carolina made a big statement in the SEC Tournament championship, defeating then No. 1 Texas 64-45. The Gamecocks are led by freshman forward Joyce Edwards, junior forward Chloe Kitts and sophomore guard Milaysia Fulwiley.