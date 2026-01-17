USC's Success In Close Games Could Fuel Upset Bid vs. Purdue

Posting a 14-3 record on the season, the USC Trojans look to earn a statement win over one of the best teams in the country and the Big Ten conference, the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers, at the Galen Center on Saturday.

Following a 17-18 finish last year, USC has had a remarkable turnaround in its second season under coach Eric Musselman, and is hoping that its success in close games can help the Trojans pull off the upset over the Boilermakers.

In games decided by five points or fewer this season, USC is 5-0, which includes wins against the Troy Trojans, Boise State Broncos, No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates, Oregon Ducks, and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Why USC's Success In Close Games Can Help Trojans Upset Purdue

Going up against a team with the talent and firepower that the Boilermakers have will be a challenge in what coach Musselman hopes is a hostile environment at the Galen Center. Winning a close game is what it might take for the Trojans to upset the Boilermakers in a matchup that could go down to the wire.

Purdue arrives in Los Angeles with a 16-1 overall record and is undefeated in Big Ten play at 6-0 following their 79-72 home win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Boilermakers' only loss of the season came to the Hawkeyes' arch-rival, the No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones, falling 81-58 on Dec. 6.

This season, the Boilermakers have been led by guard Braden Smith, who recently passed former Michigan State star Cassius Winston for the most assists in Big Ten history. Smith currently leads the team in scoring, averaging 14.2 points, 9.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn have also been key leaders for the Boilermakers this season. Loyer is a feisty player who can give USC’s defense problems with his three-point shooting

Biggest Keys For USC Upset Win Over Purdue

With the Trojans backcourt still trying to regroup following the devastating injuries to guards Rodney Rice and Amarion Dickerson, USC’s defense against Smith is a major key if Musselmann’s team hopes to pull off the upset over the Boilermakers.

In USC’s recent 88-71 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday night at the Galen Center, Trojans guard Jordan Marsh stepped up for the team, scoring a season-high 20 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 7-of-14 shooting from the field, which included knocking down four three-pointers.

The Trojans are hoping that Marsh can have another breakthrough performance against the Boilermakers. The performance of USC guard and leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara could also be the difference when facing Purdue. Baker-Mazara has scored 20-plus points in eight games for the Trojans this season.

USC and Purdue will face off at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday. The tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on Peacock.

