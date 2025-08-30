Why USC Trojans Transfer Portal Class Will Improve Eric Musselman's Defense
The USC Trojans men's basketball te enters the second season under coach Eric Musselman, looking to take a step forward. In their first season in the Big Ten Conference, which featured its fair share of highs and lows, the Trojans finished with a 17-18 overall record and 7-13 in league play.
This offseason, Musselman improved the team defensively, and he is bringing in one of the best transfer classes in the country. The Trojans have a total of nine commits and have the seventh best transfer class in the country. USC's transfer class is also second in the Big Ten behind the Michigan Wolverines, who rank best in the conference with a total of four commits.
USC's Transfer Class For The 2025 Season
USC's nine commits include five four-star recruits, including Auburn forward Chad Baker-Mazara, Utah forward Ezra Ausar, Maryland guard Rodney Rice, Virginia forward Jacob Cofie, and Youngstown State center Gabe Dynes.
The Trojans' 2025 transfer class also featured former UNC Asheville guard Jordan Marsh, Robert Morris guard Amarion Dickerson, Samford forward Jaden Brownell, and Sacramento State guard EJ Neal.
USC's Defense Will Be Improved With Transfers
The addition of these nine commits has given the Trojans one of the nation's best transfer classes for the upcoming college basketball season. USC's transfer class is ranked sixth in defensive rating.
USC's transfer class is highlighted defensively by 2024-25 Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year Amarion Dickerson. The former Robert Morris guard has the potential to be one of the best defenders for the Trojans and be difficult for Big Ten opponents.
His block percentage last season ranked in the top 35 nationally, according to KenPom.com and he is more than capable of reaching that mark again this season with the Trojans.
Cofie from Virginia is another talented defender that the Trojans added in the transfer portal this offseason. He is an excellent off-ball defender and is known for his athleticism, which could make him one of the best defenders in the Big Ten next season.
Cofie averaged 7.2 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, along with shooting 49.5 percent from the field last season with Virginia.
Baker-Mazara from Auburn and Youngstown State guard Dynes will both also be a force defensively for the Trojans next season. Dynes ranked third in block percentage at 14.4 percent last season with the Peguins. Bringing over Baker-Mazara will benefit the Trojans defensively, as he was a very efficient defender on an Auburn roster that won an SEC regular season championship and went to the Final Four.
With an improved roster, Musselman will look to bring the Trojans back to the NCAA Tournament next season. Musselman took Arkansas to great heights in his five-year run with the Razorbacks, and hopes to do the same with USC. The 2025 transfer class is a step in the right direction.