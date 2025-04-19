USC Trojans Add Sixth Transfer Portal Addition: 4-Star Utah Forward Ezra Ausar
The USC Trojans added their sixth transfer portal prospect with Utah forward Ezra Ausar announcing his commitment to USC coach Eric Musselman and the Trojans. Ausar ranks as the No. 120 and the No. 22 power forward in the transfer portal according to 247Sports. The Georgia native has one season of eligibility remaining.
The move brings USC up to 12 scholarship players, giving Musselman and the Trojans up to three more spots on the roster to make more moves..
Ausar spent the past season at Utah, where he averaged 12.5 points on 51 percent shooting from the field and tacked on 5 rebounds per game. Prior to his time in Salt Lake City, Ausar suited for East Carolina for two seasons.
An offensive standout, Ausar had six games of 20 points or more last season. Ausar has shown the ability to step up in big games, showcased by his season-high 26 point game in the win vs. BYU on Jan. 18.
It will be interesting to see Ausar's fit within the Trojans. The 6-8, 242-pound forward doesn't shoot the ball well from behind the arc, limiting his offensive capabilities and could dictate how big his role is considering the Trojans' limitations shooting the ball last season.
Ausar is expected to play the power forward and center positions for the Trojans and could potentially even play as a third forward on the court in special lineups for the Trojans considering his speed and atleticism for being a forward.
MORE: USC Trojans’ Signee Jazzy Davidson Finishes as No. 1 Ranked High School Recruit
MORE: USC Trojans New Coach Chad Savage Already Making Huge Impact On Lincoln Riley's Team
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Said About USC Trojans, Alabama, Oregon Ducks
All of USC's transfer execept for center Gabe Dynes are interchangeable in the lineup. Currently, USC will have only one player under 6-foot-6 with incoming freshman guard Jerry Easter listed at 6-3.
Musselman and the Trojans can run out an assortment of different lineups based on matchups. Not only can Ausar be a flexible piece for USC, but nearly every other transfer in their class can be considered position-less with their size and skill combination allowing them to be multi-positional.
Ausar could fit in well with a lineup that surrounds him with shooters. Expect to see Ausar lined up frequently with fellow forward transfer, Jaden Brownell. Brownell, a Samford transfer, has shot the ball exceptionally well during his career, highlighted by a 40 percent clip from three.
Expect to see Musselman work the guard market in the transfer portal with the remainder of their scholarships. USC is expected to bring back only one scholarship guard from this past season's roster in Desmond Claude. The only portal guard the Trojans have brought in is Robert Morris guard Amarion Dickerson, who is the reigning defensive player of the year in the Horizon League.
If the Trojans are able to close out the offseason with a couple more useful additions through the transfer portal, then expect USC to have a different edge from last year.