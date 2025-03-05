How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Washington Men's Basketball: Preview: Prediction, Betting Odds
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is 14-15, 6-12 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are on a five-game losing streak with only two games remaining in the regular season. The USC Trojans will face the 13-16 Washington Huskies on March 5.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team will face the Washington Huskies at 7:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The game broadcast will be on the Big Ten Network.
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are 6.5-point favorites on Fanduel Sportsbook against the Washington Huskies. The money line for USC is -265, and the total points are 150.5.
USC vs. Washington preview:
The USC Trojans are coming off a loss against the Oregon Ducks, 82-61. After their fifth loss in a row, the Trojans are preparing for their final home game of the season. The Trojans are 11-7 while playing at Galen Center, attempting to snap their losing streak.
While the Trojans played well in the first half of the game against the Ducks, Oregon ran away with it in the second half.
Despite the loss, USC forward Rashaun Agee had a strong performance, scoring 29 points against Oregon. Guard Wesley Yates III scored 12 points, while guard Chibuzo Agbo scored 13. The Trojans were scoring well, but they could not do enough to stop the Oregon Ducks in the second half.
The defense for USC has seen its ups and downs this season. USC coach Eric Musselman has been open about where things stand with the Trojans’ defense. After the game against Ohio State, Musselman spoke to the media about the team’s defensive abilities.
"I thought the defense in the first half was, you know, probably the worst defense that I’ve ever had a team play in my college tenure,” Musselman said. “The defense in the first half and the turnovers is, you know, why we lost the game.”
The Trojans will now head to their final game at Galen Center, where a ceremony will be held after the game to honor their seniors.
The Trojans are averaging 76.3 points per game, led by guard Desmond Claude, who is averaging 15.5 points per game. USC forward Saint Thomas leads the team, averaging 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 steals. Agee leads USC, averaging 0.8 blocks per game. The Trojans have played their best this season when everyone steps up.
The Washington Huskies are 13-16, 4-14 in Big Ten conference play. The Huskies are 2-8 on the road as they head to Galen Center. Washington is on a four-game losing streak, looking to snap that against a familiar foe.
The Huskies are averaging 71.9 points per game this season. Washington forward Great Osobor leads the team, averaging 14.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.9 steals. Osobor will be a player that USC needs to watch for in the upcoming matchup. Washington guard Tyler Harris leads the team, averaging 1.1 blocks per game.
USC and Washington already faced off once this season, with the Trojans getting the win, 85-61. Claude led the Trojans with 20 points, closely followed by Yates, who scored 19.
The USC Trojans and Washington Huskies are familiar foes, both coming from the Pac-12. The Trojans have a 28-18 record against Washington, currently on a ten-game win streak.
USC vs. Washington prediction:
The USC Trojans will defeat the Washington Huskies and snap their losing-streak, 75-68.
After USC faces Washington, the Trojans will head to Pauley Pavilion to face their rivals, the UCLA Bruins. The matchup will take place on March 8 at 5 p.m. PT. It will be the USC Trojans' final game of the season.
