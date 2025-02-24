USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Reveals Emotions After Senior Day Performance
The No. 4 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is coming off their final game at Galen Center this season. The Women of Troy defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini, 76-66. USC guard JuJu Watkins was emotional after the last home game of the season served as senior day for the Trojans.
USC honored five of its graduating players, Clarice Akunwafo, Dominique Darius, Kiki Iriafen, Rayah Marshall, and Talia von Oelhoffen.
After the game, Watkins spoke to FS1 and explained why it was such an emotional experience.
“I think it was just we stayed in it the whole time. The emotions are high for Senior Day. We know a lot of our seniors are leaving,” Watkins said. “The main thing for us was just staying poised throughout the whole game and then, getting to enjoy the ceremony after."
The energy was high with USC and it showed on the court. Watkins finished the game with 22 points, going 10-10 on free throws. While Watkins is just a sophomore, USC said goodbye to many top players in their final game at Galen Center. The seniors were sure to say goodbye to the home crowd with a big game.
Iriafen scored 22 points with five rebounds and two assists. It was the ninth game of the season where both Watkins and Iriafen scored over 20 points. Marshall kept up her consistency this season, scoring 12 points against Illinois with 13 rebounds and five assists.
Watkins was asked where she feels the state of the team is as they head into the final game of the 2024-25 regular season.
“I think we’re in a good place for sure. I mean, there’s definitely room. There’s always room for improvement. But you know, we are where we’re supposed to be,” Watkins said. “The goal is always to get better, so we’re taking it every day. Getting better. Knocking down each obstacle at a time.”
After the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke about where the Trojans are as they enter the postseason.
“Every game moving forward is a championship type game, so stakes get higher. That’s gonna be fun,” Gottlieb said.
The USC Trojans are now 26-2, 15-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Women of Troy are closing out their season with a 14-1 record at home. USC will finish the year on the road, where they hold an 8-1 record.
Watkins leads the team averaging 24.2 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 steals. Marshall leads with 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. The USC Trojans average 81.9 points and are on a six-game win streak. The Women of Troy have the momentum but are heading into a tough matchup at a rival’s home court.
The Trojans will next face the No. 3 UCLA Bruins for their second matchup and final game of the season. The game will take place on March 1 at 6 p.m. PT at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California.
After the game against UCLA, the Trojans will head to their first Big Ten tournament which begins on March 5.