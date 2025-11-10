USC Trojans Women's Basketball Makes Big Move In Latest AP Top 25 Poll
Following a thrilling 69-68 win over the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack in Charlotte, the USC Trojans women's basketball team made a huge jump in the latest AP Top 25 rankings. USC jumped 10 spots, from No. 18 to No. 8, in the rankings and became the second-highest-ranked team in the Big Ten behind the No. 3 UCLA Bruins.
USC's No. 8 ranking is the first time they have been ranked in the top 10 since being ranked No. 4 before the start of the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans fell one game short of the Final Four, losing 78-64 in the Elite Eight to the eventual national champions, the UConn Huskies.
The Trojans rank above five other Big Ten teams, including No. 9 Maryland, No. 14 Michigan, No. 21 Iowa, No. 24 Michigan State, and No. 25 Washington.
USC's Statement Win Over NC State
The No. 8 USC Trojans beat NC State in the third annual Ally Tip-Off at the Spectrum Center, courtesy of a game-winning layup by freshman star guard Jazzy Davidson. Entering the game, Davidson was looking to make a statement against one of the top teams in women's college basketball, and she did just that.
Davidson, in addition to her late-game heroics, finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 8-of-23 shooting from the field. Davidson also made key plays defensively in the win, collecting three steals and blocking five shots.
MORE: USC Trojans Running Back King Miller Provides Injury Update
MORE: Lincoln Riley Gets Real About Rumors He's Leaving USC
MORE: USC Volleyball Receives Exciting News Before Hosting Nebraska At Galen Center
Adding on to Davidson's performance, Londynn Jones and Kennedy Smith also scored in double figures for the Trojans in the win. Jones scored 19 points and Smith added 10 for the Trojans.
Upcoming Ranked Games For USC
USC's win over NC State on Sunday sets up a top-10 matchup at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as the Trojans face off against last season's national runner-up, the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks, on Saturday night.
In what is being called the "Battle of SC," Saturday night's matchup will be an opportunity for Davidson and the Trojans to continue to make their case as a national championship contender without star guard JuJu Watkins. The USC star guard led the Trojans in scoring during the 2024-25 season, averaging 23.9 points per game.
In addition to Saturday's matchup against South Carolina, USC will also play the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend on Nov. 21 and face the defending national champions, the No. 1 UConn Huskies, at the Galen Center on Dec. 13.
USC will look to avenge last season's Elite Eight loss to the Huskies at home. The Trojans will also aim to redeem last season's 74-61 home loss to Notre Dame. Both games will prove to be crucial early-season non-conference tests against potential Final Four teams.
The matchup between the Gamecocks and the Trojans will be an exciting game for fans to watch. The tip-off from crypto.com Arena on Saturday is set for 6:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on FOX.