USC Trojans Women's Basketball Makes Big Move In Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The USC Trojans women's basketball team made a major jump in the latest AP Top 25 rankings following their 69-68 win over the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack. Can USC beat the other top-ranked teams on its non-conference schedule?

Caden Handwork

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the first quarter of an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the first quarter of an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following a thrilling 69-68 win over the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack in Charlotte, the USC Trojans women's basketball team made a huge jump in the latest AP Top 25 rankings. USC jumped 10 spots, from No. 18 to No. 8, in the rankings and became the second-highest-ranked team in the Big Ten behind the No. 3 UCLA Bruins.

USC's No. 8 ranking is the first time they have been ranked in the top 10 since being ranked No. 4 before the start of the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans fell one game short of the Final Four, losing 78-64 in the Elite Eight to the eventual national champions, the UConn Huskies.

The Trojans rank above five other Big Ten teams, including No. 9 Maryland, No. 14 Michigan, No. 21 Iowa, No. 24 Michigan State, and No. 25 Washington.

USC's Statement Win Over NC State

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) makes a free throw against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The No. 8 USC Trojans beat NC State in the third annual Ally Tip-Off at the Spectrum Center, courtesy of a game-winning layup by freshman star guard Jazzy Davidson. Entering the game, Davidson was looking to make a statement against one of the top teams in women's college basketball, and she did just that.

Davidson, in addition to her late-game heroics, finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 8-of-23 shooting from the field. Davidson also made key plays defensively in the win, collecting three steals and blocking five shots.

Adding on to Davidson's performance, Londynn Jones and Kennedy Smith also scored in double figures for the Trojans in the win. Jones scored 19 points and Smith added 10 for the Trojans.

Upcoming Ranked Games For USC

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

USC's win over NC State on Sunday sets up a top-10 matchup at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as the Trojans face off against last season's national runner-up, the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks, on Saturday night.

In what is being called the "Battle of SC," Saturday night's matchup will be an opportunity for Davidson and the Trojans to continue to make their case as a national championship contender without star guard JuJu Watkins. The USC star guard led the Trojans in scoring during the 2024-25 season, averaging 23.9 points per game.

In addition to Saturday's matchup against South Carolina, USC will also play the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend on Nov. 21 and face the defending national champions, the No. 1 UConn Huskies, at the Galen Center on Dec. 13.

Oct 30, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Agot Makeer (44) dribbles the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Taliyah Henderson (3) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

USC will look to avenge last season's Elite Eight loss to the Huskies at home. The Trojans will also aim to redeem last season's 74-61 home loss to Notre Dame. Both games will prove to be crucial early-season non-conference tests against potential Final Four teams.

The matchup between the Gamecocks and the Trojans will be an exciting game for fans to watch. The tip-off from crypto.com Arena on Saturday is set for 6:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on FOX.

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

