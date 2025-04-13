All Trojans

Utah Jazz' Isaiah Collier One Of The Best Rookies In The NBA?

The Utah Jazz took a chance with the 29th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, selecting former USC Trojans guard Isaiah Collier. The Georgia native has repaid the organization by putting together a promising rookie season and shattering a team rookie record.

Gabriel Duarte

Mar 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) brings the ball up the court against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) brings the ball up the court against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans men's basketball team had one of their worst seasons in recent memory during the 2023-24 campaign. Finishing just 15-18 overall, the Trojans had their lowest win total since the 2014-15 season, where USC had only 12 wins.

However, the Trojans did have a player selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft when the Utah Jazz selected guard Isaiah Collier 29th overall. It was a flier pick by one of the league's worst teams at the time, but Collier has truly blossomed into a viable option in the backcourt for the Jazz.

us
Apr 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

ESPN ranked Collier as the No. 14 rookie in the draft class in their final rookie rankings list.

Jeremy Woo of ESPN said that despite another rough season from Utah, Collier managed to get valuable in-game reps to progress his development.

"The Jazz handed Collier the point guard reins in January, and while Utah sits at the bottom of the Western Conference, he has gained valuable experience. He broke franchise legend John Stockton's team record for rookie assists (416) and now leads all rookies in assists (and turnovers) per game," Wood said.

In his lone season at USC, Collier averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. The Georgia native suffered a hand injury that cost him a good chunk of the second half of the regular season, something that hurt his draft stock in the long run. Questions about his ball-handling and perimeter shooting also contributed to Collier's fall on draft night.

"Collier struggles with his jumper and is mistake-prone, but his aggressiveness and playmaking chops running the offense have been a bright spot. Once viewed as one of the top overall prospects in the 2024 class, the Jazz took a low-risk swing on Collier after he fell in the draft. Utah might reap some value...if he becomes a better shooter and sharpens his decision-making," Woo said.

MORE: JuJu Watkins Reveals Update on ACL Injury After Winning Wooden Award

MORE: 5-Star Linebacker Recruit Tyler Atkinson Impressed By Recent USC Trojans Visit

MORE: USC Trojans Star JuJu Watkins: Generational Talent After Two College Seasons?

us
Mar 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) looks on during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

After struggling to find a defined role to begin the season, Collier settled into role on the team after it became apparent the team had no immediate future in the postseason. With only one game left in the regular season, Collier's stat line at the end of the season should resemble something around eight points, six assists, and three rebounds per game.

That leaves him as the sixth-highest scoring Trojan in the NBA. Interestingly enough, every USC alum ahead of him on the list all play in the frontcourt, leaving Collier as one of the most up-and-coming guards in the NBA to come from USC.

Entering next season, the Jazz will have two expiring contracts at the guard position with Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton set to become free agents. If Collier has shown the front office that he is capable of running the point for the team, it could make the choice to build around their budding star easy.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Basketball