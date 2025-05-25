Washington Mystics' Kiki Iriafen WNBA Rookie Of The Year Favorite?
Former USC Trojans All-American Kiki Iriafen is leaving her mark on the WNBA just four games into her rookie campaign, helping lead the Washington Mystics to a 2-2 recored while averaging 14.5 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field and 78 percent from the free throw line.
The fourth overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft was drafted after the likes of former UCONN star and current Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers, but is Iriafen building a Rookie of the Year case already?
In her past three contests, Iriafen has recorded a double-double in all three games. As she continues to improve her game all around, the sky is the limit for the 6-3 rookie. Her rapport with fellow rookie and former Notre Dame standout Sonia Citron is a sight to behold as the duo looks like they’ve been playing together for years. There’s usually a steep learning curve when transitioning to professional sports, but Iriafen is already playing at an All-Star level.
“With 17 PTS & 13 REB vs. the Aces, Kiki Iriafen joins Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Satou Sabally as the only rookies since 2020 to record three consecutive double-doubles! She is also the first Washington Mystics rookie to achieve this feat in franchise history,” WNBA socials shared after the historic feat.
“Her poise in the moment is exceptional,” Washington Mystics coach Sydney Johnson said earlier in the week. “I mean, we’re talking about a rookie three games into her career. So I just love everything about her, and you know, we’re expecting she’ll continue to build. . . . Her having a double-double when she’s probably not at her best says a lot about her as a player.”
Iriafen has attributed her smooth transition to the WNBA in large part due to her college experience at both USC and Stanford, where she played prior to transferring to the Trojans for her senior season. It was at Stanford that she played for one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time Tara VanDerveer. The rookie believes both universities gave her unique experiences that prepared her for this very moment.
“I was coached by a legendary coach, and nobody has been able to do what she’s done,” Iriafen said about Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. “I think just being at Stanford and being at USC has really prepared me to play at this level. I’ve dealt with different coaching and playing styles. I’ve had to deal with a lot of adversity as well. So, I think both of them prepared me to excel at this level and I wouldn’t be who I am today without either of those institutions.”
While it may seem premature to have Rookie of the Year talks, the WNBA regular season is only 44 games long. Getting off to a fast start and holding momentum, or getting better throughout the season, as most rookies do with more game reps and comfort, can have Iriafen looking at an All-Star berth and being firmly in those Rookie of the Year talks, regardless of who else performs on a high level.