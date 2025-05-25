All Trojans

Washington Mystics' Kiki Iriafen WNBA Rookie Of The Year Favorite?

Former USC Trojans All-American Kiki Iriafen is leaving her mark on the WNBA just four games into her rookie campaign with the Washington Mystics. After joining Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Satou Sabally with rookie history, is Iriafen on track to winning Rookie of the Year?

Kyron Samuels

May 23, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) dribbles the ball against the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter of the game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
May 23, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) dribbles the ball against the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter of the game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former USC Trojans All-American Kiki Iriafen is leaving her mark on the WNBA just four games into her rookie campaign, helping lead the Washington Mystics to a 2-2 recored while averaging 14.5 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field and 78 percent from the free throw line.

The fourth overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft was drafted after the likes of former UCONN star and current Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers, but is Iriafen building a Rookie of the Year case already?

In her past three contests, Iriafen has recorded a double-double in all three games. As she continues to improve her game all around, the sky is the limit for the 6-3 rookie. Her rapport with fellow rookie and former Notre Dame standout Sonia Citron is a sight to behold as the duo looks like they’ve been playing together for years. There’s usually a steep learning curve when transitioning to professional sports, but Iriafen is already playing at an All-Star level.

May 18, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) works for the rebound against Wa
May 18, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) works for the rebound against Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

“With 17 PTS & 13 REB vs. the Aces, Kiki Iriafen joins Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Satou Sabally as the only rookies since 2020 to record three consecutive double-doubles! She is also the first Washington Mystics rookie to achieve this feat in franchise history,” WNBA socials shared after the historic feat. 

“Her poise in the moment is exceptional,” Washington Mystics coach Sydney Johnson said earlier in the week. “I mean, we’re talking about a rookie three games into her career. So I just love everything about her, and you know, we’re expecting she’ll continue to build. . . . Her having a double-double when she’s probably not at her best says a lot about her as a player.”

MORE: Updated Coach Rankings: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Surprising Rank

MORE: Chicago Bears' Colston Loveland Reveals First Impression Of Quarterback Caleb Williams

MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons New Favorite: USC Trojans Over BYU, Oregon Ducks?

Iriafen has attributed her smooth transition to the WNBA in large part due to her college experience at both USC and Stanford, where she played prior to transferring to the Trojans for her senior season. It was at Stanford that she played for one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time Tara VanDerveer. The rookie believes both universities gave her unique experiences that prepared her for this very moment.

“I was coached by a legendary coach, and nobody has been able to do what she’s done,” Iriafen said about Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. “I think just being at Stanford and being at USC has really prepared me to play at this level. I’ve dealt with different coaching and playing styles. I’ve had to deal with a lot of adversity as well. So, I think both of them prepared me to excel at this level and I wouldn’t be who I am today without either of those institutions.”

218/500May 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) is introduced prior
May 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) is introduced prior to the game against the Atlanta Dream at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While it may seem premature to have Rookie of the Year talks, the WNBA regular season is only 44 games long. Getting off to a fast start and holding momentum, or getting better throughout the season, as most rookies do with more game reps and comfort, can have Iriafen looking at an All-Star berth and being firmly in those Rookie of the Year talks, regardless of who else performs on a high level. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

Home/Basketball