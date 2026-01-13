How to Watch USC vs. Maryland: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds

The USC Trojans return home Tuesday night looking to build momentum and steady itself in Big Ten play. After a narrow overtime road win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Trojans host the struggling Maryland Terrapins as conference standings begin to tighten.

How to Watch USC vs. Maryland

When: Tuesday, Jan. 13



Time: 7:30 p.m. PT



Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California



TV: FS1

USC head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a play against Michigan during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Betting Odds

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the USC Trojans are 8.5-point favorites against the Maryland Terrapins. The moneyline for USC is -450 and the point spread 149.5.

Trojans Looking to Regain Momentum

One game does not change all fortunes, but after winning 70-69 in a resilient win over Minneosta, the Trojans now have a chance to build themselves back up at the Galen Center where they are 6-1 so far this season. In the overtime win, Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara returned back to form, leading the way with 29 points as USC was able to lean on their depth and toughness late.

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Kam Woods (13) is defended by UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs guard Thomas Conley (12) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One player who stood out in the rotation was Robert Morris transfer Kam Woods who seemingly has earned his spot as a regular rotation member for the Trojans. Against the Golden Gophers, Woods made his first start as a Trojan at Minnesota, logging a season-high 44 minutes. His stat line of four points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals won’t jump off the page, but the minutes tell the real story.

This was just Woods’ fourth game with USC after a midseason arrival, yet Musselman trusted him to run the offense in crunch time. If Woods continues to start or play extended minutes, USC’s backcourt identity could shift toward balance rather than pure scoring.

Is Alijah Arenas’ Debut Finally Near?

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Freshman guard Alijah Arenas has been targeting a mid-January return since recovering from a torn meniscus suffered in July. Musselman’s postgame comments after Minnesota were the clearest signal yet that Arenas is close.

“We lost at Michigan and Michigan State, but a lot of teams are going to have a hard time doing that,” Musselman said. “But now we’ve got our legs underneath us, and hopefully we have some good news with Alijah Arenas coming back.”

If Arenas does not debut Tuesday, this weekend’s matchup against Purdue looms as the next realistic window. Either way, his return would significantly change USC’s offensive ceiling and guard rotation. Arenas, the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, remains one of the most anticipated freshmen in the country, and his reintegration is central to USC’s second-half outlook.

Terrapins' Injuries Have Opened Doors for Others to Shine

Jan 7, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Buzz Williams looks on during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Maryland Terrapins enter at 0-5 in Big Ten play and 7-9 overall, having lost six of it's last seven games. But the record only tell one side of the story. The Terps will be without senior forward Pharrel Payne who has missed the last five games after leaving the game against the Michigan Wolverines with a knee injury back on Dec. 13.

Before going down, Payne far and away led the team, averaging 17.5 points and 7.2 rebounds and a block per game while shooting 62.4 percent from the field. Stats that at the time were ranked in the top-10 amongst the Big Ten.

Without him, Maryland has had to turn to the senior duo of Solomon Washington and Elijah Saunders who have put together strong seasons as of late, but have lacked the consistent dominance that Payne brought to the table.

Nonetheless, Washington has been averaging 9.8 points and 9.4 rebounds after missing the first eight games with a left ankle sprain. Saunders is coming off back-to-back strong performances against the Indiana Hoosiers (17 points, 12 rebounds) and the UCLA Bruins (16 points and 7 rebounds). The Terps hope to ride that momentum as they look to grab their first conference win of the season.

USC vs. Maryland Prediction

The USC Trojans will win at home against the Maryland Terrapins, 80-70.