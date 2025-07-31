Updated Big Ten Championship Odds: Best Value, Favorites, Dark Horse
In the evolving world of college football, the College Football Playoff has become home to many different storylines for who could be crowned the next National Champions.
As for the Big Ten, the conference has shown face more and more each year -- with Michigan's perfect 2023 season winning the title, and Ohio State taking the title this past year. One of the biggest surprises for sports bettors regarding Big Ten Champion odds comes with a large expectation.
"USC is really the big story," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said. "USC opened 35/1 and is down to 16/1."
Ohio State leads the way at +190, via Caesers Sports, to win the title, followed by Penn State at +210 and the reigning Big Ten Champions Oregon Ducks at +340. All three of those Big Ten teams, plus Indiana, reached the College Football Playoff last year.
To put it plain and simple, bettors are seeking teams that would allow more of a reward, rather than a predictable team that comes with a smaller reward.
The odds are currently set at +3500 for USC to win the Big Ten title. If college football fans jump early and place bets on the Trojans winning -- a $100 bet on 35-1 odds before USC gains momentum could potentially result in $3,500 in profit.
"USC is fourth in ticket count, but leading the money in futures wagers," Feazel said. "A lot of action is coming in on USC. People are seeing USC as the value."
Aside from their Caesers Sports betting odds, USC has +2000 odds with BetMGM, implying a $2,000 profit if a $100 bet was placed. On June 23, DraftKings had USC placed with +3000 odds to win the Big Ten.
Feazel also chimed in on the status of USC and how they look heading into the season.
"One thing we know: The Trojans have a good offense, but a defense with something to be desired. But they start out with a couple of cupcakes, and maybe they can build up from there." Feazel said.
College football analsyt Phil Steele made a similar statement early on -- emphasizing the same strengths and weakness of coach Lincoln Riley's team.
“When the offense was good, the defense was bad. Then, when the defense was better, the offense was worse." Steele said. "Some day, Lincoln Riley, who is just 26-14 at USC so far, will get both sides of the ball working together, before the school starts really questioning the huge investment it made in him.”
The Trojans start their season off with FCS opponent Missouri State on Aug. 30, followed by Georgia Southern on Sept. 6 to kick off the month.
USC begins their Big Ten season at Purdue -- who finished last season 1-11 and 0-9 in conference play. Based on both schedules, the Trojans are the favorable team when it comes to their Sept. 13 matchup in West Lafayette, Indiana.
After Purdue is when the Trojans face their difficult stretch of Big Ten competition. The Trojans will host Michigan on Sept. 21 for a rematch from last season, when USC fell just short 27-24 in the Big House. The following weekend is what is said to be their toughest away matchup thus far -- at Illinois.
Beyond Illinois, the Trojans will be at Notre Dame and at Oregon to end their season. If the Trojans can stay consistent this season, bettors will be pleased with their preseason bets.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.