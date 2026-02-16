The USC Trojans have the offseason to develop their loaded 2026 roster and present themselves as an elite competitor come the fall, with the potential to produce more All-Americans. Last season, former safety Bishop Fitzgerald and former wide receiver Makai Lemon earned All-American honors.

Especially with the continuity at key positions like running back, quarterback and the defensive line, the Trojans have the opportunity to develop their starting lineup into an elite Big Ten lineup. These three names are ones to watch in this season's All-American race.

Three Potential USC All-Americans To Watch

Jayden Maiava, Quarterback

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quarterback Jayden Maiava delivered a solid performance for his first full season under coach Lincoln Riley's direction. The 6-foot-4 quarterback led the conference in passing yards and led USC to key wins over then-No. 15 Michigan and then No. 23 Iowa.

What Maiava also had was just one offseason to develop a true quarterback-wide receiver connection between Lemon, former wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane and wide receiver Tanook Hines. Although Lemon and Lane had been in Riley's system for multiple years, Maiava delivered passes that proved he can connect with two types of receivers in a balanced offense.

MORE: Intriguing 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Reveals USC Visit Date

MORE: One Overlooked Matchup on the USC Trojans' Schedule

MORE: Effect of Potential College Football Playoff Expansion on USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The challenge for Maiava will be developing the new relationships with younger wide receivers and transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson. If there's one thing that's on the line for Maiava next year, it's fixing his turnovers from last season and a mission to send USC to their first ever College Football Playoff.

Waymond Jordan, Running Back

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Ayden Jackson (5) and runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Putting running back Waymond Jordan on All-American watch after his short season last year may feel premature, but Jordan's tape proved to USC fans saw what he can do as a running back in Riley's system.

At Hutchinson Community College, Jordan led the Blue Dragons to an NJCAA Division I national championship and earned offensive player of the year honors. At USC, his talent resonated instantly.

However, a second full offseason of development in the offensive scheme, paired next to running back King Miller, could make for a breakout season for Jordan. His speed, power and ability to find a pocket of space and take off will be something to watch next season, especially facing some of the conference's strongest defenses this fall.

Jahkeem Stewart, Defensive Tackle

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart etched his name as an All-American last season, earning a spot on Pro Football Focus' Freshman All-American list. The four-star prospect from New Orleans, LA, reclassified from the 2026 class to the 2025 class and instantly turned heads in Los Angeles in his rookie season.

Stewart recorded 18 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception. The most intriguing part about Stewart's 2025 season was playing nearly all season on a fractured foot. If Stewart performed the way he did when he should have been a senior in high school, imagine the strength and power he can bring to the defensive line next season.

Especially adding defensive coordinator Gary Patterson to the mix, who said he's "never had this big of a defensive line" at his introductory press conference, Stewart could flourish into one of the conference's most talent guys in the trenches.

Recommended Articles