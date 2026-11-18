The No. 18 USC Trojans look to send out their seniors in style as they host the Maryland Terrapins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 21. Having never beaten the Terrapins, it’ll be their first meeting between the two programs since 2024, a game the Trojans won 29-28 in College Park, Maryland.

While there is no path for the Trojans to make the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 5, and their College Football Playoff chances are likely out the window, USC can still finish the regular season strong with wins over the Terrapins and potentially spoil the No. 4 UCLA Bruins' perfect regular season to retain the Victory Bell. However, some Trojan fans are already likely extremely disappointed that yet another season will likely go by without the Trojans making the CFP.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning out is especially important for coach Lincoln Riley after the recent road loss to the now No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. The next two games against the Terrapins and the Bruins could determine Riley’s future with the Trojans. Some are already calling for his job.

Ticket Prices For USC Trojans Regular Season Home Finale

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for Trojan fans looking to attend Saturday’s clash against the Terrapins at the Coliseum, the lowest get-in price for the regular-season home finale is currently as low as $20 on SeatGeek. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise for Trojan fans, as USC will be facing a team that, despite winning its last two games against the Purdue Boilermakers and the Wisconsin Badgers, still posts a losing record at 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten.

USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins Preview: What to Watch For

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In their regular-season home finale against the Terrapins on Saturday, the Trojans look to return to playing consistent football on both sides of the ball, which shouldn’t be too much of a challenge despite Maryland’s recent two-game winning streak.

Missed opportunities and turnovers plagued the Trojans in their 27-13 loss to the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers, with most of those missed chances coming in the red zone. The Trojans missed a chip-shot field goal and, down by seven and looking to tie the game in the fourth, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava threw a crucial interception.

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Maiava, who leads the Big Ten in passing this season, the Trojans' quarterback, was picked apart by the Hoosiers' defense, finishing with 311 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions on 26 of 42 passes.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss to the Hoosiers and missed chances provided several lessons for the Trojans, something they look to take with them heading into the final two regular-season games against the Terrapins and Bruins.

“I think number one, the team has to understand how critical those are in games. When you get opportunities like that- whether if it’s make a short field or intercept a pass or convert in the red zone when you have a nice drive - it’s important to be able to finish those off,” Riley said.

“And then, when you don’t, you’ve got to go back and look at why did these things happen? Was it a focus issue? Was it a technique issue? Or was it a confidence issue?”

“Ironically enough, two weeks previously, we did those things really well in the win over Ohio State. But each week is its own battle. And you have to have the ability to carry that over as much as possible.”

“I mean, this game was tight. It was going to hinge on one play here or there. You could just feel it throughout the second half. So you’ve got to go back and correct it. You’ve got to learn from it and then grow. And we’ve got to get better at it this week against Maryland,” Riley continued.

After starting quarterback Malik Washington went down with a knee injury against the Boilermakers, backup Cardell Williams stepped in for the Terrapins and led the team to a 24-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. In the win, Williams threw for 183 yards and one touchdown on 21 of 23 passes.

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and quarterback Cardell Williams (6) celebrate together after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a very consistent performance for Williams, and it's something he looks to carry with him heading into Saturday’s road test against the Trojans. According to the current DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Trojans are 17.5-point favorites over the Terrapins. The Trojans and Terrapins will kick off at the Coliseum at 3:15 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on FS1.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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