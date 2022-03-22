USC Spring Ball, Lincoln Riley on Quarterback Room: 'Really Impressed'

USC head coach Lincoln Riley is gearing up for spring football with a familiar face under center. Caleb Williams transferred to USC from Oklahoma, and will make his spring debut on March 22.

Riley appeared on Trojans Live on Monday evening, and discussed the current state of the quarterback room heading into 2022 spring camp.

“We thought he would just make sense in this situation,” Riley said of Williams transferring to USC.

"I don’t think there’s any doubt. We felt like the combination of him and Miller Moss would give us a really great start there in the quarterback room and been really impressed with how those guys have handled things up until this point. Caleb obviously has some experience within our system — our terminology, our way of doing things, our way of coaching the position that certainly helps, and he certainly has some good playing experience as well," Williams said.

"At the end of the day, Caleb really wanted to be at USC and this is where he’s at and certainly glad that he’s here with us and certainly think he’ll be a big part of this team going forward.”

Williams announced his committed to USC on February 1. He spent one season at Oklahoma and threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2021.

Williams is the overwhelming favorite to start for the Trojans next season. He will compete alongside freshman QB Miller Moss, as redshirt senior Mo Hasan suffered an injury during winter workouts.

