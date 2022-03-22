Skip to main content

Lincoln Riley Shares Brutally Honest Admission Ahead of Spring Camp

Riley: "There will continue to be movement."

USC head coach Lincoln Riley appeared on Trojans Live, Monday evening to preview the upcoming 2022 season and spring football with Jordan Moore and Keely Eure.

USC beings spring camp on March 22, and Riley is looking forward to utilizing each and every practice to 'grow'.

“We’ve got to take advantage of each and every one,” Riley said.

“It’s about this team reaching its potential, and for us right now, we cannot waste a day. Every single practice is important — every single walk-through. Everything that you do when you’re a champion matters, and our guys are learning that. With only having 15 opportunities on the field with them before summer hits, we can’t waste one. 

And you’ve made all of the different points — whether it’s scheme, whether it’s effort, whether it’s physicality, whatever it is, it’s all gotta improve. It’s all gotta take steps. So, it’s a chance for us to get out there, to start to establish that, and we’ve gotta grow every single individual day — one through 15.”

The Trojans roster will look significantly different this spring. USC lost a handful of players to the transfer portal, but added several few faces to the program. Riley revealed on Trojans Live, that his staff isn't done recruiting transfers just yet. In fact, he admitted that he is open to taking a 'large number of transfers' after spring ball concludes.

“I mean, there’s no question about it. There will continue to be movement," said Riley.

"The way we’re positioned now, we will take a large number of transfers again after spring. I mean, that’s just kind of where our roster is at. We’ve got a lot of flexibility at this point, and I think we’ve got a product as evident by some of the quality guys that have come in here in this first cycle. 

We’ve got a place that a lot of people are excited about playing football and going to school at. But I love the roster that we’ve built so far and excited about the flexibility that we have after spring concludes.”

USC's spring football game will take place on Saturday, April 23 at 12:00 p.m. PT in Los Angeles, Calif. The game will air LIVE on ESPN.

