LIVE Score Updates: USC Trojans Take on Georgia Southern in Clay Helton's Return
The USC Trojans will face Georgia Southern on Saturday, Sept. 6 in Clay Helton’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Helton served as the Trojans head coach from 2015-2021, where he led Southern Cal to a win the 2016 Rose Bowl and a Pac-12 Championship in 2017.
"I hope our fans react with a lot of appreciation," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "He's a really good football coach, he's a great human being that represented this place very well, and I certainly hope our fans know that.”
Redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava, redshirt senior linebacker Eric Gentry, redshirt senior cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, redshirt senior long snapper Hank Pepper and redshirt junior center Kilian O’Connor will serve as the team captains in week 2.
First Quarter
15:00 - USC wins the coin toss. Elects to receive.
Preview
The Trojans routed Missouri State 73-13 in the programs highest-scoring mark since 1930 in week 1.
Maiava accounted for over 300 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, all in the first half, which earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet played the entire second half and accounted for three touchdowns of his own.
Nine different Trojans reached the end zone in the opener, including redshirt senior Bishop Fitzgerald, who returned an interception 38 yards in his first game with the Trojans.
Running backs Waymond Jordan, Eli Sanders and King Miller all scored their first touchdowns their first touchdowns in the Cardinal and Gold. Tight end Lake McRee’s 64-yard touchdown was the longest of his career and first since 2023.
Fresno State gashed Georgia Southern for 351 yards on the ground as they cruised to a 42-14 win last week. The Trojans would certainly like to use their utilize their deep running back room against the Eagles.
Defense
Despite the lopsided loss a week ago, USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn isn’t taking Georgia Southern lightly. He discussed this week what stands out about the Eagles offense.
“They have a lot of formations. communication with them is going to be huge, making sure we're on the same page,” Lynn said. “They do a great job spreading the ball around. Their skilled position. Players are very, very good. Just the formations, the motions, the things that they give you, they can, they can generate a lot of explosive plays just by the defense not being on the same page. So communication is going to be huge.”
Kickoff at the Coliseum is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will air on FS1.