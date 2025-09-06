All Trojans

LIVE Score Updates: USC Trojans Take on Georgia Southern in Clay Helton's Return

The USC Trojans host Georgia Southern in Clay Helton's return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Helton served as the Trojans head coach from 2015-2021. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will air on FS1.

Kendell Hollowell

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans will face Georgia Southern on Saturday, Sept. 6 in Clay Helton’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

Helton served as the Trojans head coach from 2015-2021, where he led Southern Cal to a win the 2016 Rose Bowl and a Pac-12 Championship in 2017. 

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I hope our fans react with a lot of appreciation," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "He's a really good football coach, he's a great human being that represented this place very well, and I certainly hope our fans know that.”

Redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava, redshirt senior linebacker Eric Gentry, redshirt senior cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, redshirt senior long snapper Hank Pepper and redshirt junior center Kilian O’Connor will serve as the team captains in week 2. 

First Quarter

15:00 - USC wins the coin toss. Elects to receive.

Preview 

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans routed Missouri State 73-13 in the programs highest-scoring mark since 1930 in week 1. 

Maiava accounted for over 300 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, all in the first half, which earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. 

Five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet played the entire second half and accounted for three touchdowns of his own. 

Nine different Trojans reached the end zone in the opener, including redshirt senior Bishop Fitzgerald, who returned an interception 38 yards in his first game with the Trojans. 

Running backs Waymond Jordan, Eli Sanders and King Miller all scored their first touchdowns their first touchdowns in the Cardinal and Gold. Tight end Lake McRee’s 64-yard touchdown was the longest of his career and first since 2023. 

Fresno State gashed Georgia Southern for 351 yards on the ground as they cruised to a 42-14 win last week. The Trojans would certainly like to use their utilize their deep running back room against the Eagles.

Defense 

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Despite the lopsided loss a week ago, USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn isn’t taking Georgia Southern lightly. He discussed this week what stands out about the Eagles offense. 

“They have a lot of formations. communication with them is going to be huge, making sure we're on the same page,” Lynn said. “They do a great job spreading the ball around. Their skilled position. Players are very, very good. Just the formations, the motions, the things that they give you, they can, they can generate a lot of explosive plays just by the defense not being on the same page. So communication is going to be huge.”

Kickoff at the Coliseum is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will air on FS1. 

Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.