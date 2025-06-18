USC Trojans Newest Recruit Talanoa Ili to Wear Iconic Number?
The USC Trojans landed the commitment linebacker Talanoa Ili this week. Ili is the 29th commit coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have received for the 2026 recruiting class. USC currently has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class of 2026.
Talanoa Ili to Wear Iconic No. 55 for USC Trojans?
Blair Angulo of 247Sports teased the idea that Ili could end up wearing the iconic No. 55 for the Trojans this fall. USC greats’ Junior Seau, Chris Claiborne, Willie McGinest, and Keith Rivers all wore the No. 55.
“That number carries prestige and that means you have to make plays,” Angel said. “It means you’re going to be the star in the middle of that defense. Talanoa has the mentality, physicality, and talent to live up to that standard.”
Junior Seau played for the USC Trojans from 1987 through 1989. In 1989, Seau was named Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year, made First-team All-Pac-10, and earned Second-team All-American honors. Willie McGinest was a USC Trojan after Seau from 1990 through 1993. He was a two-time First-team All-Pac-10 member in 1992 and 1993.
Chris Claiborne played for USC from 1996 through 1998. He made First-team All-Pac-10 twice, was a unanimous All-American, won the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year award, and was the Butkus Award winner in 1998. Keith Rivers was the No. 55 from 2004 through 2007. He made First-team All-Pac-10 in 2006 and 2007 while also being a Second-team All-American in 2007.
With this No. 55 comes a big responsibility and there are some massive shoes to fill. If he does end up wearing it, could Talanoa Ili become the next great No. 55 for USC?
Talanoa Ili Player Profile
Talanoa Ili is a 6-3, 215 pound linebacker out of Kahuku, Hawaii. Ili is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 linebacker in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Ili was evaluated in May 2025 by national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.
“Offers a ton a positional versatility and is capable of playing all three ‘backer position and in any type of defensive scheme,” Biggins said. “Physical enough and has the frame to play inside, athletic enough to cover and play in space and offered pass rush ability as well.”
USC has made recruiting on the defensive side of the ball a huge priority. Ili is the 15th defensive player in 2026 to commit to the Trojans. Additionally, Ili is the third linebacker to announce their commitment to USC along with four-star Shaun Scott and three-star Taylor Johnson.
USC's defense was dratcially improved in 2024 with first year defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. With USC recruiting at a higher level than before, there is no doubt their defense could get exponentially better over the course of the next few seasons.