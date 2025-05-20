5-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Flipping To Alabama After Shocking USC Decommit?
Five-star linebacker recruit Xavier Griffin is once again at the center of a national recruiting battle after stepping away from his commitment to the USC Trojans. The Gainesville (Georgia) High School standout is drawing significant interest from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, and Georgia Bulldogs as the race for one of the top defenders in the 2026 recruiting class intensifies.
And one team stands above the rest, seemingly having an edge.
Alabama linebackers coach Christian Robinson has built a strong relationship with Xavier Griffin, and the five-star linebacker also has family ties to Tuscaloosa; his grandfather works just down the street from campus. That connection, combined with steady communication from both sides, has helped the Crimson Tide emerge as the frontrunner in his recruitment.
According to On3, Texas remains the biggest challenger to Alabama’s pursuit of Griffin, with the Longhorns impressing the linebacker during a recent visit to Austin. Ohio State and Georgia continue to make plays, hoping to sway Griffin with their storied programs and competitive environments. The linebacker’s recruitment is expected to heat up as he schedules official visits, weighing all options carefully before making a final decision.
The Georgia Bulldogs have worked hard to regain momentum. Their intense practice environment and competitive spirit resonate with Griffin, who has praised the staff’s authenticity and commitment. Meanwhile, Ohio State offers the allure of playing in one of college football’s most storied programs, with a reputation for producing top NFL talent.
Griffin’s decision carries weight beyond his talent alone. As the No. 2 linebacker and No. 28 overall recruit nationally according to On3 Industry Rankings, his commitment will impact the balance of power in the 2026 class. The USC Trojans now face a critical crossroads as they try to maintain momentum without their former five-star linebacker.
The Trojans experienced a setback with Griffin’s decommitment, which dropped them in the 2026 recruiting rankings; however with the commitment from Keenyi Pepe, the Trojans regained their No.1 ranking.
The program still boasts a strong class with multiple four-star and blue-chip prospects. And under coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans continue to build toward sustained success. Recently, Riley made his first major move in the 2027 recruiting cycle by offering a scholarship to four-star quarterback Peyton Houston. The Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, La.) standout is the first quarterback recruit targeted by USC in this class, marking the beginning of a key new phase in the Trojans’ long-term recruiting strategy.
Still, Xavier Griffin’s decision will have lasting implications. His recruitment remains one of the most closely watched stories of the 2026 cycle. With official visits planned and ongoing conversations with top programs, where this highly touted linebacker ultimately commits continues to generate significant buzz across college football.
Hopefully, the decision won’t favor a Big Ten rival.