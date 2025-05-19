USC Trojans' Makai Lemon, Kamari Ramsey: Top Returning Players in College Football?
The start of the college football season is just a few months away and On3 released its list of the top 100 players heading into the 2025 season that features two USC Trojans, junior receiver Makai Lemon and redshirt junior safety Kamari Ramsey.
Lemon is first Trojan on the list, checking in at No. 46, which puts him as the No. 5 receiver in the country and second in the Big Ten, only behind Ohio State's superstar Jeremiah Smith. After spending his freshman campaign as rotational player at receiver and defensive back late in the 2023 season, the former four-star stepped into a starting role in a deep and talented receiver room this past season.
Lemon got off to a slow start, reeling in just four receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown through the first three games of the 2024 season. He suffered a scary injury in week 4 after colliding with a Michigan player late in the first quarter while covering a punt. Lemon left the game in an ambulance and missed the following week.
When the Southern California native returned to the lineup, he found his rhythm in the offense. Lemon went three consecutive weeks in mid to late October where he recorded career-highs in receptions or receiving yards. Against Rutgers, he reeled in four receptions and 134 yards and one touchdown. Lemon became the first Trojans with a return of 80+ yards and a reception of 70+ since Marquise Lee in 2012 and his 250 all-purpose yards where the most by a USC player since Adoree Jackson in 2016.
He finished the season on high note, reeling in 15 receptions for 232 yards in the Trojans final two games against Notre Dame and Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. His 52 receptions for 764 yards both ranked first on the team in 2024. He proved to be a crafty, explosive route runner in the slot, with reliable hands, as well as an impact player as a kick returner on special teams. Lemon will be counted on to take that next step in 2025, while the Trojans work in a brand-new receiver room.
Ramsey checks in at No. 56, which puts him as the No. 4 safety in the country and No. 3 safety in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State's Caleb Downs and Michigan's Rod Moore.
Ramsey followed defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn over from UCLA following the conclusion of the 2023 season. The Sierra Canyon (Calif.) product was instrumental in USC's defensive turnaround this past season. Having played in Lynn's system the year prior, combined with his elite football IQ, Ramsey was able to help get things rolling fast during spring practice.
He finished last season with 60 tackles, two forced fumbles, two sacks and one interception. Ramsey was viewed as a day two pick by NFL evaluators but chose to forgo the NFL draft and return to school for another season. He is the only returning starter in the Trojans secondary from last season.
Ramsey is a defensive chess piece that can make an impact at all three levels of the defense and Lynn uses him as such. This season he will have an added responsibility as the defensive player that wears the green dot. The green dot designates which player receives from a coach on the headset. One player on each side of the ball is allowed to have the radio in their helmet.