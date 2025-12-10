Here’s Why USC vs. TCU in the Alamo Bowl Will Be Electric

The No. 16 USC Trojans have rounded out their regular season play and now enter bowl season, where they face Big 12 opponent TCU in the Alamo Bowl.

Both the Trojans and the Horned Frogs were dominant in their respective conferences, although they were not College Football Playoff contenders, both cemented their season performances as competitors in the Big Ten and Big 12.

What both programs do have are a set of dominant quarterback-wide receiver duos. For USC, that's quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receiver Makai Lemon. For TCU, that's quarterback Josh Hoover and wide receiver Eric McAlister.

Maiava and Lemon, and Tanook Hines

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Michigan State Spartans with wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) and running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A common theme among a lot of programs is the element of a talented quarterback-receiver duo, whether that's in college or even in the NFL. For USC and TCU, those two duos in Hoover and McAlister vs. Maiava and Lemon will come to life.

Maiava was easily one of the more talented quarterbacks among the Big Ten conference, leading the way with 3,143 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns and six rushing. Especially when Lemon's added into the mix, the two become a force that becomes a problem to any opponent.

Lemon has been one of the most dominant and talented receivers in all of college football, posting 1,156 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns, two rushing and added one passing touchdown from a trick play to wide receiver Tanook Hines against Oregon.

However, if Lemon does, which appears likely, will most likely opt-out of the bowl game to avoid getting hurt. If Lemon is out, and even wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane if he declares, leaves true freshman wide receiver Hines.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Hines has emerged as one of USC’s most developed offensive players in his first season as a Trojan, consistently making highlight-reel plays that put the offense in scoring position. Through 12 games, he recorded 398 receiving yards on 28 receptions with two touchdowns. While the numbers don’t match Lemon’s production, Hines’ tape shows he brings a competitive edge, and real playmaking talent, to USC’s air-raid offense.

Whether it's Hines or Lemon on the field with Maiava, it's bound to be an elite passing game against the Horned Frogs.

Hoover and McAlister

Nov 15, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) looks to pass against the BYU Cougars during the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Hoover has been in the starting quarterback role under coach Sonny Dykes ever since former TCU quarterback Max Duggan left for the NFL Draft in 2023. Since, he's cemented himself as a solid Big 12 quarterback.

Although the Horned Frogs were 8-4 to round out the season, Hoover did not disappoint. He finished the season with 3,472 passing yards, which places second in the Big 12 behind Baylor's Sawyer Robertson, 29 touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Since his starting season in 2023, Hoover has completed three 3,000+ passing yard seasons.

Alongside Hoover is star receiver McAlister, the 6-foot-3 senior from Azle, Texas, who was TCU's top receiver and led the receivers in receiving yards and touchdowns. Through 12 games, McAlister recorded 1,121 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns.

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) runs after the catch against the Baylor Bears during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

McAlister also made the list among the Biletnikoff Award nominee's, being named a semifinalist alongside Lemon.

🏆 Eric McAlister has been named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, awarded to the season’s outstanding college football receiver‼️#GoFrogs 🐸 #ForTheWorthy pic.twitter.com/cvNXPj1d4h — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) November 17, 2025

The Trojans and Horned Frogs will face each other for just the sixth time, and Riley and Dykes will meet for the first time as head coaches after years of history at Texas Tech. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN.

