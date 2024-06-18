USC Football: All-Pro NFL CB Reflects Fondly on Time Under New LA DC Eric Henderson
The USC Trojans will again look to establish their spot among the royalty of college football. USC head coach Lincoln Riley clearly is aware that the best way to do so is by improving their defense, an area they have struggled with for the past decade-plus. The Trojans have wasted no time in getting the necessary players and coaches on their side to do just that.
While all eyes are on the program's new defensive coordinator, former UCLA DC D'Anton Lynn, another one of their significant hires is co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson.
USC hired Henderson from the Los Angeles Rams. Henderson played a pivotal role in their defense, serving as a defensive line/run game coordinator and working alongside legends like Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.
On Monday, Ramsey took to Twitter/X to praise Henderson for when he played for the Rams from 2019-22. Ramsey expressed his appreciation toward Henderson and how lucky these colleges would be to play under him.
Henderson responded to the post with appreciation.
Clearly, Henderson knows what it's like to teach men and push them to limits they didn't think they could. His time with the Rams organization was exceptional, as he left on a high note, leading Los Angeles to the No. 8 run defense with a 70.2 grade, according to PFF.
Henderson played an integral part in that, and he'll look to do the same in the Cardinal Red and Gold as they desperately need to turn their fortunes around.
