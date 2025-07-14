Netflix Drops Trailer for New SEC Football-Focused Docuseries
Wake up, college football fans—Netflix has dropped a trailer for its new SEC-focused docuseries.
SEC Football: Any Given Saturday, a new show from the producers of Drive to Survive and Full Swing, will offer fans "an exclusive look at key matchups throughout the [2024] SEC season," and allow them to "witness the unparalleled pressure commitment and raw emotion it takes to be a D1 football player in college football's leading conference," the streaming giant said Monday, alongside a new trailer for the show.
Watch that below:
“This behind-the-scenes docuseries will bring all the drama and pageantry of Southeastern Conference Football to a worldwide Netflix audience,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, per Netflix's Tudum.
This is sure going to be an electric watch, one akin to Quarterback, Receiver and the myriad of other sports docuseries we're seeing nowadays.
The series premieres on Aug. 5.