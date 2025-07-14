SI

Netflix Drops Trailer for New SEC Football-Focused Docuseries

'SEC Football: Any Given Saturday' premieres Aug. 5.

Brigid Kennedy

The show is from the producers of 'Drive to Survive' and 'Full Swing.'
The show is from the producers of 'Drive to Survive' and 'Full Swing.' / Netflix / Screensho

Wake up, college football fans—Netflix has dropped a trailer for its new SEC-focused docuseries.

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday, a new show from the producers of Drive to Survive and Full Swing, will offer fans "an exclusive look at key matchups throughout the [2024] SEC season," and allow them to "witness the unparalleled pressure commitment and raw emotion it takes to be a D1 football player in college football's leading conference," the streaming giant said Monday, alongside a new trailer for the show.

Watch that below:

“This behind-the-scenes docuseries will bring all the drama and pageantry of Southeastern Conference Football to a worldwide Netflix audience,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, per Netflix's Tudum.

This is sure going to be an electric watch, one akin to Quarterback, Receiver and the myriad of other sports docuseries we're seeing nowadays.

The series premieres on Aug. 5.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/College Football