USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava’s Updated NIL Valuation

The price tag for quarterbacks in the transfer portal continues to rise every year and so is USC quarterback Jayden Maiava’s stock.

According to On3, Maiava's NIL valuation is surging and currently sits at $2.2 million. Being the starting quarterback at premier school like Southern Cal and performing on the field comes with its benefits off the field.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

And playing college football in Los Angeles means Maiava’s NIL value could continue skyrocket over the next several months leading into the 2026 campaign.

Maiava is coming off first season as the Trojans full-time starting quarterback. The former UNLV transfer replaced Miller Moss for the final four games of the 2024 season and fought off former five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet in the spring and fall camp.

In his second year with the program, he felt more comfortable operating Lincoln Riley’s offense and became one of the team's unquestioned vocal leaders.

Despite playing in three games less games than Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and two less than Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Maiava finished first in the Big Ten in passing yards and ranked second in the country in QBR. He tossed 24 touchdowns and added another six on the ground. Maiava was a much more accurate passer this past season and led the Trojans to a three-win improvement in the regular season from last season.

The two big things for Maiava next season will be continuing to eliminate turnovers. It was an issue late in the 2024 and appeared to have been resolved through the first month of last season. However, he regressed in that department the second half of the year. He also has to play much better on the road.

Maiava has started 31 games between his time at UNLV and USC. This will be his third season playing for Riley and as a starter at the collegiate level. This is crucial year for Maiava in what projects as a loaded quarterback draft class next spring.

2026 USC Offensive Outlook

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Maiava chose to bypass the 2026 NFL Draft and return to school for his final season. He will have luxury of having all five offensive linemen returning from last year. It's a veteran offensive line that will continue to grow together, something that was incredibly valuable for Indiana and Miami. His two leading rushers in Waymond Jordan and King Miller will also return.

Reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane both entered the draft, Maiava's two leading receivers. Lake McRee is also headed to NFL and Walker Lyons transferred to BYU, which means he has also lost his top two tight ends. It's a position group that made major strides in the first year under Chad Savage and became reliable targets for Maiava.

For the most part it will be a brand-new group of pass-catchers for the Trojans pass-catcher. It makes this offseason that much more important for Maiava as he works to build a rapport with his guys. This is his team and USC needs him to take full command.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to throw the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Tanook Hines leads the receiver room. The freshman finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards behind Lemon and Lane. Zacharyus Williams was limited in his first season with the Trojans because of an upper body injury that cost him two months of the season, he will be back.

NC State transfer Terrell Anderson is one of the USC's prized additions in the transfer portal. The sophomore had a breakout campaign for the Wolfpack in 2025 and brings plenty of experience, having appeared in all 26 games in his collegiate career. And then there's an impressive set of incoming freshman receivers, headlined by four-stars Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley. 2025 four-star receiver Corey Simms is another name to watch that will be vying for playing time.

McRee and Lyons are gone, and in comes five-star tight end Mark Bowman and Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked JUCO tight end.

