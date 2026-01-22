Ben Johnson’s Comments Prove Caleb Williams Is Emerging as a Quarterback Star

The Chicago Bears became delivered a historic 2025 season campaign in just coach Ben Johnson's first year leading the team. Chicago reached the NFC Divisional game and flipped a 5-12 record into 11-6 in just one year.

Especially for quarterback Caleb Williams, the Bears’ newest single-season passing leader, he was a driving force behind Chicago’s massive success this season. Williams delivered seven fourth-quarter comebacks, including one in the Wild Card round that gave the Bears their first playoff win since 2010.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during warmups before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

What Ben Johnson Said About Caleb Williams

Johnson's comments reveal his faith and confidence in the former USC quarterback. Johnson reiterated his belief and clearly sees Williams not just as a successful player now, but as someone with even higher potential to unlock in the future. Williams is emerging as a star at his position, to the delight of USC fans who have been patiently waiting for their Trojans star to shine in the NFL.

"We had a good exit interview just my main message to him was he needs to get get out of football for a little bit. He's done a phenomenal job in terms of staying focused all year long. He put a lot of time, a lot of effort (in). I thought he grew up as a professional. I thought his communication to the coaching staff grew. I thought his communication to his teammates grew, but we will certainly have a number of points of emphasis that he can dive into when he comes back this springtime," Johnson said.

"But it's important for really all of us coaches, players, support, we get away for a little bit. We hit the reset button. I think everyone needs that here at this point. The things that we highlighted for Caleb to start the season, I did think they improved as the season went along. We revamped the footwork a little bit last spring and I think the comfort level grew from that," Johnson continued.

As Johnson spoke the media reflecting on the 2025 season and what the offseason looks like, his comments about Williams' season performance and what his offseason looks like reveal promise for the Bears franchise quarterback going into next season.

"He certainly got more comfortable with the concepts that we were running over the course of the season. That's something that we can build upon and yet there's still a lot more that we can push through in that regard. I'm really encouraged about the steps he took this year. I'm Caleb Williams number one believer. You know, I have a lot of faith in him, what he's capable of doing, and the player that he's still striving to become," Johnson said.

Caleb Williams Upward Trajectory Continues From USC

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Even in Williams' rookie season when the Bears went 5-12, Williams still delivered 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions, despite getting sacked 68 times. His second season, and first under Johnson, saw 3,942 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Especially playing under an offensive mastermind like Johnson, Williams playing style amplifies. His throws in critical moments have become a weapon of his and make him one of the most dangerous in the NFL, and he's just getting started.

What also reminded fans of why Williams was the well-deserved No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was his performance in college at USC, where he played under offensive mastermind head coach Lincoln Riley. With Riley's known talent with the quarterback position, a player like Williams was the perfect skillset to kickstart his tenure at USC.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) high fives fans after their game Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 22-16 in overtime. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams threw for 8,170 passing yards, 93 total touchdowns 10 interceptions, and became USC's eighth Heisman Trophy winner in two seasons at USC. His numbers immediately positioned the Trojans as dangerous team and proved Riley was the perfect hire following former coach Clay Helton's firing.

Williams' big time throw's, ball-accuracy and arm strength were one of the many staples that made Williams an elite Pac-12 quarterback, as well as his receiving threats like former receivers Jordan Addison and Tahj Washington on his radar, Williams had plenty of evidence that made him the perfect No. 1 overall pick.

Now. heading into season three and his second under Johnson's leadership, Williams 2025 performance delivered hope for the Bears fanbase, and has the tools to be another elite team in the NFC next season.

