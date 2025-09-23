Analyzing USC Trojans' Intriguing Outlook, Betting Odds To Win Big Ten Title
The No. 21 USC Trojans are 4-0 and climbing up the AP Top 25 Poll, and USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team look like legitimate threats to contend for a Big Ten Championship in 2025.
USC's Chances At Winning Big Ten Title
Heading into week 5, USC has the fifth best percentage chance of winning the Big Ten title, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). Here are the teams with the best chance of winning the conference:
1. Oregon Ducks: 26.0 percent
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 23.6 percent
3. Indiana Hoosiers: 15.5 percent
4. USC Trojans: 12.5 percent
5. Michigan Wolverines: 11.9 percent
6. Penn State Nittany Lions: 8.0 percent
7. Washington Huskies: 1.3 percent
Betting odds on DraftKings Sportsbook tell a different story, however. According to oddsmakers at DraftKings, USC has the sixth-best odds (+1400) of winning the Big Ten Championship in 2025. Here are the five teams above USC:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: +200
2. Oregon Ducks: +260
3. Penn State Nittany Lions: +280
4. Michigan Wolverines: +1100
5. Indiana Hoosiers: +1200
This early in the season, ESPN's FPI could be favoring different teams based on their upcoming schedules. For example, Penn State has to play Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana in the regular season while Michigan's toughest remaining opponents are expected to be USC and Ohio State.
As for the Trojans, Riley and company will have multiple of opportunities to prove themselves as Big Ten contenders in games against Michigan and Oregon. On Saturday, Sept. 27, USC will take on No. 23 Illinois.
The Fighting Illini were dismantled by No. 11 Indiana in week 4, and the Hoosiers skyrocketed up Big Ten projections as a result. Will the Trojans have similar success against Illinois?
Biggest Questions for USC
As a team, Trojans are averaging eight penalties per game, and the top teams in the conference will more than likely capitalize on any mistake made by USC.
USC's offense has proven itself to be one of the more elite units in the country with Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava impressing with his efficiency. Will the scoring continue as Maiava and USC's offense face some of the better defenses in the Big Ten?
Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane missed USC's matchup with Michigan State, and his return to the offense will be crucial to the Trojans' Big Ten title hopes.
"Still inconclusive right now. It was a little bit unexpected. I don't think it'll be super long, but at the same time, I can't sit here today and say for sure he's going to play next week or in the coming weeks," Riley said when talking about Lane's injury status.
On the other side of the ball, USC's defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses at times. The Trojans held Michigan State to 5/11 on third-down conversions, but the Spartans were still able to move the ball and score 31 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Facing a veteran signal-caller in Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer, will the Trojans be able to slow down the Fighting Illini?
