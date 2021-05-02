Dallas Cowboys Defender Sends Hopeful Message to UDFA

Former USC Trojan Antwaun Woods Sr. leaves a note on Twitter for undrafted players as the 2021 NFL Draft comes to an end.

The 2021 NFL Draft concluded with the 259th pick on Saturday evening.

Five USC Trojans who declared for the draft were selected, however CB Olaijah Griffin and WR Tyler Vaughns finished the night as undrafted free agents.

Griffin took to social media after the draft wrapped up to reveal that he was 'crushed' by the news.

As the night went on it was revealed that both Vaughns and Griffin found new homes. Vaughns signed with the Indianapolis Colts and Griffin signed with the Buffalo Bills.

But there are still many players who are looking for an opportunity with one NFL team. And former USC defensive tackle, Antwaun Woods Sr. knows the feeling all too well.

Woods was an undrafted free agent coming out of the 2016 NFL Draft. He later signed with the Tennessee Titans and just recently signed a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Woods knows the journey can be tough, and took to social media to share a message of hope to those left undrafted.

"I know the pain. I know the feeling. I still feel it every single day just make sure YOU don't forget this moment & pain. Understand now 'they' will put you through every obstacle until 'they' finally are forced to wake up. Stay down through the adversity, through the failures & all the people doubting! Wake up everyday with a purpose so that in the end you'll smile through it all. I smile through the pain & failures because I know at the end of the day no one is more willing to run through that MF wall everyday more than me. Let's ride #Round8Savages"

-----

You may also like:

[Watch: Talanoa Hufanga Reacts to Call from 49ers]

[Amon-Ra St. Brown named 'Steal of the Draft']

[JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Support For Amon-Ra St. Brown After Round 4 Selection]

[Lions Select USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown]

[Epic Reactions to NY Jets Drafting AVT]

[NY Jets Select USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker]

------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter: @kimberlyjbecker

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com