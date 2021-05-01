WATCH: New 49ers Safety Talanoa Hufanga Reacts to John Lynch Draft Call

"Are you ready to be a 49er ?"

There is nothing like getting 'the call'.

The moment that changes lives forever, and the moment many college athletes wait for their entire lives.

On Saturday morning, May 1, the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft kicked off and teams began making their respective phone calls.

First on the clock was the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected defensive tackle Jay Tufele out of USC.

[Jacksonville Selects USC DT Jay Tufele]

As the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft rolled around, another USC draft prospect came off the board, as the San Fransisco 49ers selected safety Talanoa Hufanga at pick No. 180.

[READ: San Fransisco 49ers Draft USC S Talanoa Hufanga]

49ers GM John Lynch made the phone call to Hufanga and said, "Are you ready to be a 49er ?"

You could hear the vivid excitement in Hufanga's voice after waiting five rounds to hear his NFL destiny.

[TO WATCH: 49ers Full Conversation With Talanoa Hufanga Click The Video Above]

Hufanga played three years at USC and totaled 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four interceptions. He had 203 total tackles.

----

------

Promo Photo: USC Athletics