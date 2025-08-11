All Trojans

AP Top-25 Poll: USC Trojans Ranked?

The USC Trojans are unranked in the preseason AP Top-25 Poll to start the season, but USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans did receive some votes. Big Ten foes like the Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Indiana Hoosiers are ranked above USC.

Angela Miele

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Trojans have high potential, but there are a lot of question marks that will not be answered until the season begins. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans finished the season with a 7-6 record, going 4-5 in Big Ten conference play, but it is a new season, and that is in the past.

With Riley and the Trojans looking to get back on track, a spot in the preseason rankings would certainly be a positive start.

AP Top-25 Preseason Poll

1. Texas
2. Penn State
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Georgia
6. Notre Dame
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
9. LSU
10. Miami
11. Arizona State
12. Illinois
13. South Carolina
14. Michigan
15. Florida
16. SMU
17. Kansas State
18. Oklahoma
19. Texas A&M
20. Indiana
21. Ole Miss
22. Iowa State
23. Texas Tech
24. Tennessee
25. Boise State

The Trojans are unranked to start the season, but they did receive votes in the first poll.

BYU, Utah, Baylor, and Louisville were the teams listed above USC in the "Others Receiving Votes" category.

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sideline in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

USC Trojans Potential

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quarterback Jayden Maiava started the final four games of the season, winning three. With Maiava returning as the team’s starter and Riley’s history of coaching quarterbacks, the offense has high potential.

The Trojans also have their top two wide receivers returning, Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. Though there is concern about the depth at the receiver position due to the number of transfer portal losses, there are talented players on the team for Maiava to throw to.

USC quickly rebuilt the running back room ahead of the season, landing former New Mexico redshirt senior running back Eli Sanders and the No. 1-ranked JUCO running back Waymond Jordan. The Trojans will also have returning running back Bryan Jackson, who showed potential last season. With the depth, USC’s run game can continue to excel.

Defensively, USC has several returning players, and the most depth they have had on the front seven in recent years. Returning defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn coached a strong unit last season, and in year two with the program, USC could have one of the most underrated defenses in 2025.

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) enters the field before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to depth, linebacker Eric Gentry is returning to the team after missing the majority of 2024 with an injury. Gentry returning and being healthy is going to add another level of physicality. 

The team also has one of the top recruits from the class of 2025, with defensive linemen Jahkeem Stewart. Stewart’s commitment added a major boost of hope for this season, and he could be an exciting player to watch as a true freshman.

USC Trojans Season Preview

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) carries the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Big Ten is a tough conference to play in, but the Trojans luck out not having Ohio State or Penn State on the schedule. The toughest games of the season will likely be against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Oct. 18) and the Oregon Ducks (Nov. 22).

Two games could indicate where the Trojans stand this season, the first being against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 27. Illinois had a strong performance in 2024, and with returning quarterback Luke Altmyer, the team is looking to take another step this season. If USC defeats Illinois, the Trojans could be seen as a bigger threat.

After Illinois, USC will have a bye week and then face the Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 11. Both USC and Michigan had a down year in 2024, with higher expectations this season. Michigan will have quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 recruit in the nation. 

USC and Michigan faced off in 2024, resulting in a Wolverines win in the final minutes. The matchup this season will be a big test of where the Trojans stand in the conference.

