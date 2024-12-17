Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Continues Primetime Touchdown Streak In Raiders Win
The Atlanta Falcons snapped a four-game losing streak with a much-needed victory over the reeling Las Vegas Raiders in a sloppy 15-9 contest. The Monday Night Football game wasn’t the easiest on the eyes but thus is the sport at times. Winning, ugly, or pretty, it doesn’t matter. The wins all count the same. The Falcons' passing offense has struggled mightily in the last month, and while it wasn’t pretty against the Raiders, they managed to do something they hadn’t done since week nine: connect on a touchdown pass.
Former USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London hauled in the only touchdown scored of the night by either team in the first quarter of action. London, who was previously on pace for an exceptional season, caught three passes for 53 receiving yards and one touchdown. London also caught all three targets he received. Getting London more looks going forward is paramount for this passing offense that hasn’t been in sync lately.
The touchdown came off a beautiful double move from London against Raiders cornerback Jack Jones. London sold the inside slant and reversed course to stack Jones and separate vertically where the safety couldn’t get over in time to defend the pass.
"Me trying to jump the ball on me, trying to make a play. . . . That's not how you make plays. You make plays by doing your job. . . . I know that's where I'm at, man. I got to be better," said Raiders cornerback Jack Jones on getting beat by London for a touchdown.
The 30-yard connection was the longest touchdown catch of London's career and his seventh of the season. London is one touchdown reception away from doubling his single-season career-high total in receiving touchdowns. His previous career best was four touchdowns set during the 2022 season as a rookie.
MORE: Chicago Bears Rookie Caleb Williams On Pace To Break NFL Record Set By Aaron Rodgers
MORE: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets Multiple Records In Loss Against Buffalo Bills
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal Commit Chasen Johnson Flips To SMU Mustangs
According to Atlanta Falcons reporter Will McFadden, wide receiver Drake London has recorded a receiving touchdown in five consecutive primetime games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Per ESPN writer Marc Raimondi, that’s tied for the longest streak in the last decade.
Despite poor quarterback play for over a month now, London has re-entered the top-10 group for receptions in the NFL and is 81 yards away from the 1000-yard mark. London has 78 receptions, for 919 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns on the season. Somehow, the Falcons are still in the race for the NFC South division crown due to a tiebreaker over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With a win over the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons would finish 5-1 in the division and clinch the playoff spot should they win out.
MORE: USC Trojans Offensive Lineman Elijah Paige 'Never Had Interest' in Transfer Portal
MORE: Quarterback Miller Moss Transfers to Louisville From USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025