Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams On 7 Straight Losses: 'Never Had a Streak Like This'
After a 4-2 start, multiple crushing losses in the game's closing moments, and mid-season coaching changes, the Chicago Bears have suffered seven straight losses. Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams comes from a successful background as a winner, never experiencing such a streak. While the circus surrounding the organization is tough to deal with, losing football games has still been the most difficult thing for Williams to deal with as a rookie.
"I've never had a streak like this of losing, in my playing. . . . This is my first time being part of something like this of losing, and this streak going, so I ask questions to the guys that may have lost a bunch of games in a row like this or had losing seasons. I ask them questions because the more knowledge that I have prepares me for the future if this ever comes close to something like this again," said Williams.
The Bears have four games left, and using them as opportunities to grow is of the utmost importance for the development of their young quarterback. One way Williams has already visibly grown despite the recent string of losses is by protecting the ball, specifically by erasing interceptions.
The former USC Trojan has not been intercepted in the last 255 pass attempts, the longest streak by an NFL rookie and any Bears quarterback in franchise history. An interception or two will come, as they always do, but Williams’s decision-making and arm talent have been on display.
"He's not playing scared," said Bears interim coach Thomas Brown. "He's ripping some footballs into tight windows. I think it's probably even more impressive. It's not like he's sitting back there not taking an opportunity. [He's] taking chances down the field. We always talk about trying to find ways to be aggressive, not reckless. There is a fine line between the two of them."
Over the last four games of the season, it's integral for Williams and the young pieces that will be a part of the organization to use this time to improve. The playoffs are out of the question, and the staff is assured to be overhauled again in the coming months, but that doesn’t change anything for Williams and players like rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze. Game reps are placed at a premium in the NFL, and four games are enough to make sizable strides forward.
"It's everything. . . . You're always improving when it comes to just the understanding of our entire offense, one I was a part of but also inherited, and trying to find ways to put some different wrinkles in here and there. . . . Also, his overall fundamental development when it comes to under center play, the play-action game to reading defenses. His natural God-given ability is why he's here. I can't coach that. Nobody can. Just trying to find ways to build the skill set and the fundamentals to put them together and be the best he can," said coach Brown when asked where Williams can improve.
Williams and the Bears will take the field on Monday Night Football against NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings. They’ll have a national stage to showcase their slow but steady progress.
