Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Clutch Plays in Win Over Cleveland Browns
Somehow, someway, the Kansas City Chiefs are 13-1. After a sloppy, physical game against the Cleveland Browns, the Chiefs found a way to force six turnovers, including four interceptions from two different quarterbacks, to win a 21-7 game. One of the biggest stories from the game is how the Chiefs just keep finding ways to produce when they need it the most, no matter the circumstances on the field. This time, former USC Trojans wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was one of the players to step up and make a big-time play for the Kansas City offense.
Smith-Schuster, who has been dealing with injuries all this season and has been in and out of the lineup, scored the first touchdown of the NFL slate in the first quarter of the game.
The biggest news of the game, however, was an injury to MVP and Super Bowl Champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The injury has been classified as a high ankle sprain, which may cause him to miss some time on the field.
Former USC Trojans star Smith-Schuster hauled in a seven-yard catch-and-run on the touchdown reception. It marked his second receiving touchdown of the season, his fifth receiving touchdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, and his 32nd career receiving touchdown. Smith-Schuster hasn’t had the last couple of seasons he wanted after being a part of the 2022 Chiefs championship team, but he’s somehow found his way back to the Chiefs and making impact plays deep into the season.
Smith-Schuster is now up to 15 receptions for 209 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. His 13.9 receiving yards per catch is the most on the team, and his 50-yard reception is the second-longest reception on the team after rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s 54-yard reception. In limited opportunity, Smith-Schuster has been impactful, and with the playoffs clinched and presumably the most healthy he’s been in a while, the role may not increase, but the efficiency and production should be a great change of pace for the Chiefs.
Particularly in the red zone and short-yardage situations, Smith-Schuster can be a dynamic threat as the Chief's receiving corps gets healthy. His ability to lineup all over the formation and be hidden in the backfield as an H-back is a nightmare mismatch waiting to happen for opposing defenses. JuJu may not be as explosive as he used to be, but when lined up against a linebacker or safety, he still has plenty of athleticism to consistently win those matchups.
Look for Smith-Schuster to continue to make splash plays for the Chiefs offense as the big-time games approach. Everyone will be throwing their best shot at Kansas City when it matters most, and having an ace in the hole like Smith-Schuster can be the difference in the game.
