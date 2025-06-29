Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Delivers Huge Surprise To High School Alma Mater
Prior to getting drafted, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London spent his entire life in Southern California. He prepped at Moorpark High School and then chose the USC Trojans as his college choice.
Naturally, it makes sense that London would be willing to help out his hometown area. Moorpark announced that the former USC Trojan star had given back to his alma mater in a flashy way.
"[Drake London] showing love to his hometown! Brand-new cleats for our program—blown away by your humility, generosity, and character. Thank you for blessing us! Drake is committed to putting Moorpark on the map," the Moorpark football program said in a social media post on X.
London added a comment from himself in the post.
"Gonna make MP the powerhouse we know it to be," said London.
A four-star recruit coming out of Moorpark, London caught 62 passes for 1,089 yards for 12 touchdowns as a senior. He chose the Trojans over Cal and Oregon with proxmity playing a key part in USC's recruitment of him.
London has a solid case for being the best current USC wide receiver in the NFL. The California native cracked 1,000 receiving yards for the first time as a pro this past season, breaking out for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns on 100 receptions. Entering his fourth year in the league, London barely seems to be scratching the surface of his potential.
In addition to London, the Trojans also tout Detriot Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as a former USC star. St. Brown has been widely regarded as one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL for a couple of seasons now. He's had nearly 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons in the league, coming up short with 912 yards his rookie season in 2021.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. also has a case for being the best Trojan wideout in the NFL. A veteran of over five years, Pittman has broken 1,000 yards twice in his NFL career so far and has never had less than 500 yards in a season. After reaching career-highs of 109 catches for 1,152 yards in 2024, shaky quarterback play led to a drop in production not only for Pittman, but for all Colts pass catchers. He reeled in 69 passes for 808 yards in his fifth year in the NFL.
It's no surprise to see so many USC wide receivers finding success at the next level. The program holds a storied history of producing some of the best pass catchers in NFL history and has been named as "Wide Receiver U" throughout the years. Current Trojans receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane are carrying the torch forward, expected to be top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.