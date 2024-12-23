Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Joins Larry Fitzgerald in NFL History
Former USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made history across multiple fronts for the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. After a six-reception performance against the Chicago Bears, for 70 yards and a touchdown, St. Brown etched his name alongside some of the greatest players to ever take the field in the NFL.
Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown joined Larry Fitzgerald as the only player to log multiple seasons with 100 or more receptions, 1,000 or more receiving yards, and 10 or more touchdowns through four career seasons in NFL history. St. Brown also became one of three players in NFL history to record 100 or more receptions in three of their first four seasons, joining six-time Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall and Michael Thomas.
In Lions franchise history, St. Brown has joined wide receiver Herman Moore as the only two players in team history to have at least 100 receptions in three different seasons. St. Brown has become the only player in franchise history to record 100 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns in consecutive seasons. On a personal note, 11 receiving touchdowns now marks a career-high in that department.
St. Brown now has 101 receptions, 1,128 receiving yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns on the season. St. Brown remains in the top four of each of those categories and ranks second in total receptions and third in receiving touchdowns. Considering the amount of players St. Brown has to share the ball with, it’s amazing this type of consistency is even possible.
The Detroit Lions dominated division opponent the Chicago Bears 34-17 and reclaimed the lead in the NFC after a loss from the Philadelphia Eagles and remain atop the NFC North, having a tiebreaker win over the 13-2 Minnesota Vikings and 5-0 overall in the division. The 13th win also marks a franchise record for most regular season wins in Lions history.
The Lions have clinched a playoff berth but close out the regular season with the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers game may not be what it once was billed to be after San Francisco has been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but it’s still personal after the NFC Championship game last season. A Vikings win could potentially clinc the No. 1 seed in the NFC and possibly the NFC North crown.
Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions have had a history-making season, but the work remains. This isn’t a feel-good story anymore; it’s the expectation.
