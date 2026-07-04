The Best Player From Each USC Trojans Recruiting Class Since 2020

The USC Trojans hold the No. 1 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports, entering this season. As one of the most historic and successful programs in college football, the Trojans have always had success on the recruiting trail, and that strength has remained with coach Lincoln Riley,

As the 2026 recruiting class arrives in Los Angeles, here’s a look back at the top Trojans recruits since 2020 and how their careers panned out with USC.

2025: Husan Longstreet - Quarterback

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet's Trojans career was short-lived, as he played the entire 2025 season as the backup to Jayden Maiava before deciding to transfer to the LSU Tigers.

Despite a short-lived career, Longstreet did show promise in the four games he appeared in with the Trojans, throwing for 103 yards and a touchdown. Longstreet also displayed his talent as a runner, rushing for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

The majority of playing time that Longstreet saw came in the Trojans' 73-13 2025 season-opening win against the Missouri State Bears. In that win, Longstreet threw for 69 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Longstreet rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

2024: Kameryn Crawford - Defensive End

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the youngest stars on the Trojans' defense, defensive end Kameryn Crawford, was the top recruit in USC’s 2024 recruiting class, along with interior offensive lineman Jason Zandamela, who transferred to the Florida Gators.

In his two seasons at defensive end for the Trojans, Crawford recorded 60 total tackles and 7.5 sacks. As the Trojans enter a pivotal 2026 season, Crawford looks to play a critical role in leading USC’s defense.

2023: Zachariah Branch - Wide Receiver

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs the ball after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Before being selected at No. 79 overall in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons and being among the leading wide receivers with the Georgia Bulldogs, Zachariah Branch spent two seasons in Los Angeles with the USC Trojans.

Branch was the top recruit in the Trojans 2023 recruiting class, ranked as a five-star, per 247Sports. In his two seasons with the Trojans before transferring to Georgia, Branch recorded 823 yards and three touchdowns for USC.

2022: Domani Jackson - Cornerback

Dec 29, 2925; Los Angeles, California, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Domani Jackson speaks at press conference at the JW Marriott LA Live. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Domani Jackson was the top recruit in coach Lincoln Riley’s second recruiting class with the Trojans in 2022. Rated as a five-star recruit, per 247Sports. Jackson spent two seasons with the Trojans before transferring to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In those two seasons with the Trojans, Jackson recorded 34 total tackles. After two more seasons with the Crimson Tide, Jackson was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 201 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

2021: Korey Foreman - Linebacker

Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Korey Foreman (0) against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Rated as a five-star recruit, per 247Sports, linebacker Korey Foreman was the top recruit in Riley’s first recruiting class at USC in 2021. Before transferring to the Fresno State Bulldogs for the 2024 season, Foreman spent three seasons with the Trojans, in which he recorded 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

2020: Gary Bryant Jr. - Wide Receiver

Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1) carries the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Before being a star for the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. was the top recruit in the Trojans' 2020 recruiting class. As a four-star recruit out of Corona Centennial, Bryant Jr. spent three seasons with the Trojans from 2020 to 2022, during which he recorded 53 receptions for 645 yards and seven touchdowns.

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