Betting Odds Shifting for USC vs. Nebraska Matchup
The No. 23 USC Trojans are on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, and college football analysts are making their final predictions. On Thursday before the game, USC was favored by 6.5 points according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Now, the betting odds have moved slightly in Nebraska's favor with the spread dropping to -4.5.
The line shifting towards Nebraska could be for a majority of reasons. So far in 2025, USC is 5-3 against the spread. According to DraftKings, 71 percent of bets on the spread have been placed on USC to cover. 80 percent of moneyline bets are on the Trojans, per DraftKings.
USC's moneyline odds are -188 while Nebraska is currently +158 to beat the Trojans outright. The points total is currently set at 58.5.
Prediction for USC vs. Nebraska
Josh Pate of "Josh Pate's College Football Show" recently revealed his pick for the USC vs. Nebraska game. Assuming that the point-spread would be -6.5 in USC's favor, Pate wasn't ready to pick the Trojans to cover, but he did predict USC to beat Nebraska.
"I don’t have a feel on the game but I have it as a very tight game. So, I am doing what I don’t really like to do… I think this is a very, very close one-possession type game. I’m not betting it. I think USC is going to find a way really, really close to win this game. I’m not laying 6.5.”
In breaking down the Trojans and the Cornhuskers, Pate pointed to USC's passing offense against Nebraska's passing defense as a key matchup. Will USC quarterback Jayden Maiava find success against a Nebraska defense that allows an average of 127.5 passing yards per game?
"This piece of paper says this is an elite matchup. The paper says it. And it says that USC's got the number one passing offense in the country. It says Nebraska's got the number two passing defense in the country. Sounds elite to me, but that's what we thought about Oklahoma last week. . . . Well, we found out they (Oklahoma) hadn't faced a passing attack in the top-60. Nebraska has not faced one in the top-50, so is it about to happen to Nebraska the way it happened to Oklahoma?"
No. 7 Ole Miss beat No. 18 Oklahoma 34-26 in week 9 as the Sooners ultimately could not slow down the Rebels enough to come away victorious. Against Oklahoma, the Ole Miss defense came away with pivotal stops to secure the win. Will the Trojans defense be able to contain Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola?
Despite the Cornhuskers' success in the secondary, Nebraska's defense has five interceptions as a unit. If Maiava can protect the ball, the Trojans should be able to find scoring chances against the Cornhuskers.
