All Trojans

USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Names Offensive Line Starters Ahead of Week 1

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley gave fans an early glimpse at the offensive line for the season opener against the Missouri State Bears. During a recent appearance on Trojans Live, Riley revealed several key positions are beginning to solidify as USC prepares for its week 1 matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Nathan Fusco

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley gave fans an early glimpse at the offensive line for the season opener against the Missouri State Bears. During a recent appearance on Trojans Live, Riley revealed several key positions are beginning to solidify as USC prepares for its week 1 matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

His comments offered the clearest picture yet of how the Trojans plan to protect quarterback Jayden Maiava when the 2025 season begins.

USC Trojans Front Starting Five

Lincoln Riley Names Key USC Trojans Offensive Line Starters Ahead of Week 1
Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Riley outlined what appears to be the starting five for the Trojans’ offensive line.

“I think it has definitely started to solidify,” Riley said. “We'll certainly play with Elijah [Paige] at left tackle, with Alani [Noa] at right guard. I would imagine we'll end up playing both centers, both Kilian O’Connor and J’Onre Reed. Tobias Raymond is certainly going to start. He gives us some position flexibility. As does Justin Taunauu. I think those two are likely starters for us.”

The coach also addressed players on the edge of the rotation.

“Now it's about working through potential lineup changes,” Riley said. “Having a few guys that do bring major position flexibility has been great. Micah Banuelos is right there on the edge. I'd put Kaylon Miller, King’s brother, right there on the edge of it, too. Definitely in that top group that can go in and play.”

The comments highlight how USC is balancing established starters with players who offer flexibility along the line. Offensive line stability will be crucial as the Trojans enter Lincoln Riley’s fourth year in Los Angeles, a season widely viewed as pivotal for the program.

With USC now in its second year in the Big Ten, the stakes are higher than ever for Riley, who faces growing scrutiny despite assembling a roster featuring elite recruits and a robust NIL infrastructure.

Lincoln Riley Names USC Trojans Offensive Line Starters Ahead of Week 1
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) during halftime against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Target Zyron Forstall Sets Official Visits To Powerhouses

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Commits Steal Show For Mater Dei Football vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

MORE: ESPN Preseason Ranking Disagrees With AP Top-25 Poll

MORE: Former USC Trojans Quarterback Honors Legacy, Setback, Triumph in Memoir

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Most Underrated Player on Roster

Lincoln Riley Under Scrutiny

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum has been a vocal critic of Riley, questioning whether his success at Oklahoma was built more on inherited talent than what he created as a coach.

"I’m beginning to think what we saw at Oklahoma had more to do with what Bob Stoops left behind than what Lincoln Riley was able to do,” Finebaum said.

Lincoln Riley Names Key USC Trojans Offensive Line Starters Ahead of Week 1
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He also raised concerns about Riley’s ability to handle pressure, suggesting that only the size of Riley’s $90 million buyout has prevented a change in leadership at USC.

The Trojans’ offensive line represents one of the first tests for Riley this season. Balancing veteran starters with players who provide depth and positional flexibility will be critical, particularly as the team navigates Big Ten competition. Riley’s decisions on the line could set the tone for both the offense and the program as a whole, showing whether USC can convert its high-profile recruiting and transfer acquisitions into on-field success.

As USC gears up for its season opener, the Trojans enter a season where expectations are high and margins for error are slim. Offensive line clarity is just one piece of the puzzle, but it could have an outsized impact on the program’s trajectory.

Riley’s early comments suggest a starting group is emerging, but also underscore that flexibility and depth will remain important as USC pursues immediate results in 2025.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is a staff writer for Trojans on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network. He covers USC athletics with an emphasis on recruiting and daily updates. A digital media veteran with over a decade of experience, Fusco began his career as a founding editor at DBLTAP, helping to build the esports brand into an industry leader for Minute Media while producing international event coverage and branded content for partners such as Mountain Dew, KIA, and Best Buy. He built an influencer network that drove millions of monthly sessions, helping DBLTAP become a finalist for “Best Coverage Site” at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. He later served as Content Manager for Imprint Events Group, leading national digital strategy across multiple markets.

Home/Football