USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Names Offensive Line Starters Ahead of Week 1
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley gave fans an early glimpse at the offensive line for the season opener against the Missouri State Bears. During a recent appearance on Trojans Live, Riley revealed several key positions are beginning to solidify as USC prepares for its week 1 matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
His comments offered the clearest picture yet of how the Trojans plan to protect quarterback Jayden Maiava when the 2025 season begins.
USC Trojans Front Starting Five
Riley outlined what appears to be the starting five for the Trojans’ offensive line.
“I think it has definitely started to solidify,” Riley said. “We'll certainly play with Elijah [Paige] at left tackle, with Alani [Noa] at right guard. I would imagine we'll end up playing both centers, both Kilian O’Connor and J’Onre Reed. Tobias Raymond is certainly going to start. He gives us some position flexibility. As does Justin Taunauu. I think those two are likely starters for us.”
The coach also addressed players on the edge of the rotation.
“Now it's about working through potential lineup changes,” Riley said. “Having a few guys that do bring major position flexibility has been great. Micah Banuelos is right there on the edge. I'd put Kaylon Miller, King’s brother, right there on the edge of it, too. Definitely in that top group that can go in and play.”
The comments highlight how USC is balancing established starters with players who offer flexibility along the line. Offensive line stability will be crucial as the Trojans enter Lincoln Riley’s fourth year in Los Angeles, a season widely viewed as pivotal for the program.
With USC now in its second year in the Big Ten, the stakes are higher than ever for Riley, who faces growing scrutiny despite assembling a roster featuring elite recruits and a robust NIL infrastructure.
Lincoln Riley Under Scrutiny
ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum has been a vocal critic of Riley, questioning whether his success at Oklahoma was built more on inherited talent than what he created as a coach.
"I’m beginning to think what we saw at Oklahoma had more to do with what Bob Stoops left behind than what Lincoln Riley was able to do,” Finebaum said.
He also raised concerns about Riley’s ability to handle pressure, suggesting that only the size of Riley’s $90 million buyout has prevented a change in leadership at USC.
The Trojans’ offensive line represents one of the first tests for Riley this season. Balancing veteran starters with players who provide depth and positional flexibility will be critical, particularly as the team navigates Big Ten competition. Riley’s decisions on the line could set the tone for both the offense and the program as a whole, showing whether USC can convert its high-profile recruiting and transfer acquisitions into on-field success.
As USC gears up for its season opener, the Trojans enter a season where expectations are high and margins for error are slim. Offensive line clarity is just one piece of the puzzle, but it could have an outsized impact on the program’s trajectory.
Riley’s early comments suggest a starting group is emerging, but also underscore that flexibility and depth will remain important as USC pursues immediate results in 2025.